Azma praises PM, Field Marshal for showcasing Pakistan as a strong country

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has said the Prime Minister and his government have showcased Pakistan as a strong and powerful nation even in difficult times. “Today, the world is compelled to engage with Pakistan—it is no longer Pakistan that waits for phone calls or invites,” she said.

Azma maintained that Field Marshal General Asim Munir has earned his respect from God Almighty. Under his leadership, the Pakistan Army has secured a major victory against India.

The U.S. President hosting him for a luncheon is undoubtedly an honor. Today, the world is aligning with Pakistan’s stance. When Pakistan downed the Rafale jets, the share prices of the manufacturer plummeted. Although Trump was considered very close to Modi, the tables have turned, she added.

Before the Army Chief’s visit to Washington, a whole campaign was launched with protests staged there, she said. Initially, propaganda was spread claiming there was no official invitation, and he went on his own. PTI should be ashamed of this behaviour. Decisions about Pakistan are made in Pakistan, whether by the Field Marshal or the Prime Minister—they make these decisions together. When it is a mutual invitation, both attend; when it’s individual, only one goes, she said.

Azma Bokhari further said that everyone knows where PTI founder’s children are being raised. Earlier, he used the excuse that he hadn’t met with officials and thus could not comment on the Iran-Israel war. Now that he has met them, he has instructed his entire party to remain silent, she said.

Azma said the Israeli and Indian media have openly stated that the PTI founder is the most suitable option for them. Their media explicitly claims “our Imran Khan is better.” We all have an emotional attachment to Iran. Iran is facing aggression, yet figures like Raja Nasir Abbas remain silent—perhaps also instructed by the PTI founder to remain quiet.

Azma Bokhari said the Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has increased the budgetary allocations for all sectors by over 30%. Education, healthcare, agriculture, and law and order are top priorities for Maryam Nawaz. A significant amount has also been allocated for youth and women-focused relief schemes, she said.

Maryam Nawaz has not allocated any funds for inciting the youth against the state or for running campaigns against institutions. Instead, she has initiated multi-billion-rupee programs for scholarships, laptops, and easy business loans for young people, she said. Like a caring mother, Maryam Nawaz wants to see the children of Punjab progress and succeed. Unlike others, she does not sell dreams of 10 million jobs and 5 million homes, Azma said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025