Maryam’s vision: digital technology to empower ‘every daughter’

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif noted with satisfaction that Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB)’s innovative and revolutionary digital program for women’s financial empowerment has rendered remarkable results.

She said, “Daughters of Punjab have every right to live, learn and move forward.” She added, “They now do not have just dream, but also have the skills to fulfil them, this is our success.” She highlighted, “The role of PITB in using technology to make women financially independent is commendable.”

The Chief Minister said,” Integrated digital collaboration of Modern Skills Training Centers in every district of Punjab under “SheWins” program is underway for women’s financial independence and empowerment through e-commerce, social media marketing, content creation and other training courses.” She added, “Women across Punjab are showing great interest in “SheWins” program, moving towards financial independence by earning personal income.” She underscored, “On “SheWins” platform, there are ample opportunities for skilled women in every district by allowing them access to relevant markets.”

