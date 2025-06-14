KP unveils Rs2.1trn surplus budget

PESHAWAR: The provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Friday unveiled a Rs 2119 billion surplus budget for the fiscal year 2025-26. No new tax has been introduced while salaries of government employees and pension of the retired employees are increased by 10% and 7%, respectively.

The budget was presented by the Provincial Minister for Finance Aftab Alam Afridi. Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur was also present in the house.

Current expenditure for settled districts has been estimated at Rs. 1255 billion besides Rs.160 billion for the merged districts of the erstwhile Fata.

Giving the break up, the finance minister said that in head of the federal receipts, the province will receive an estimated amount of Rs.1147.761 billion: Rs.137.912 billion in head of 1% of divisible pool on war against terrorism, a Rs.57.115 billion in head of straight transfer in royalty and surcharge on oil and gas, Rs.58.151 billion in head of windfall levy on oil, Rs.34.580 billion in head of net hydel profit and another receipts of Rs71.410 billion in head of arrears in head of net profit.

He said the provincial own resources posted 38% increase due to expansion of tax net without the imposition of any new tax. In head of tax receipts, the province will collect an estimated amount of Rs.83.5 billion, and Rs.45.5 billion in head of non-tax receipts. Similarly, in head of capital receipts, the province will generate an amount of Rs.0.25 billion, and Rs.10 billion in head of other ways and means.

The minister told the house about receipts from federal government in head of the current budget grant for merged district and an additional demand for current budget of Rs.63 billion, Rs.39.600 billion in head of annual development program, Rs.50 billion for accelerated implementation Programme (AIP), Rs.42.740 billion in head of 3% share from other provinces and Rs.17 billion for the temporarily displaced persons (TDPs).

He said that Rs3.293 billion would be received from PSDP, Rs1506.92 billion from the federal receipts, Rs129 billion from provincial owns receipts, Rs10.25 from other receipts, Rs291.340mn from merged districts receipts and Rs177.188 from federal projects assistance.

He said that no new tax has been imposed in the budget; rather tax net base has been enhanced with Rs83.5 billion tax receipts and Rs45.5 billion non tax receipts. He said the government has estimated Rs1255 billion current expenditures for settled areas including Rs288.514 billion for provincial salaries, Rs288.609 billion for tehsil salaries. He said that the government has allocated Rs547 billion for developmental expenditure, including Rs 195 billion for PADP, Rs39 billion for district ADP, Rs39.6 billion for merged tribal districts’ ADP.

