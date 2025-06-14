KP presents Rs192.7bn supplementary budget

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government here Friday presented a supplementary budget of over Rs192.74billion for the current fiscal year.

According to the budget documents, the largest expenditure, Rs150 billion, was made under government investment.

Similarly, the documents said a sum of Rs10.86 billion was allocated to the Department of Social Welfare and Special Education, a huge chunk of Rs2.5 billion was paid to the federal government for repayment of foreign loan principals, and Rs. 3.10 billion for advance loan payments.

Provincial Finance and Law Minister Aftab Alam presented the supplementary budget in the provincial assembly.

He said the Department of Administration received a total of Rs. 545.5 million in additional funds for employee salaries, utility allowance, executive allowance, house rent, POL (petroleum, oil and lubricants), electricity bills, and vehicle purchases.

The Department of Planning and Development received Rs. 61 million, Home Department got Rs. 260 million, and Prison Department was allocated Rs. 1.58 billion for prisoner food expenses.

According to the budget documents, the Judiciary received a total of Rs. 2.73 billion, Higher Education Department got Rs. 1.93 billion, Communications Department Rs. 1.60 billion, Public Health Rs. 1.09 billion and the Local Government Department was given Rs. 2.87 billion in additional funds.

Furthermore, an extra Rs. 590 million was paid as subsidy for inter-provincial wheat transportation.

During the current fiscal year, the provincial government has released Rs. 2.5 billion to the federal government for foreign loan principal repayments and Rs3 billion for loan and advance payments, the Minister added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025