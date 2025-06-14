AIRLINK 151.71 Decreased By ▼ -4.00 (-2.57%)
Pakistan

Country’s airspace remains fully operational

Recorder Report Published 14 Jun, 2025 06:04am

KARACHI: Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) on Friday confirmed that the country’s airspace remains fully operational with international flights continuing regular transit routes despite ongoing regional tensions.

According to the PAA spokesman, air traffic operations are proceeding without disruption, with international over flights being managed through what officials describe as a “coordinated and professional approach.”

“International flights are transiting through Pakistan’s airspace as per routine, with no reported obstacles or interruptions,” he said.

The PAA statement comes as regional geopolitical developments have raised concerns about potential impacts on air traffic in South Asian airspace. Furthermore, PAA spokesman said that the increased volume of air traffic is being handled efficiently without delays or restrictions.

