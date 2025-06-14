WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== June 13, 2025 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 11-Jun-25 10-Jun-25 9-Jun-25 6-Jun-25 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.102291 0.10226 0.102283 0.102264 Euro 0.840383 0.84015 0.838337 0.838383 Japanese yen 0.005074 0.005082 0.005072 0.005114 U.K. pound 0.99206 0.992942 0.996159 0.995502 U.S. dollar 0.73505 0.735104 0.734739 0.734715 Algerian dinar 0.005597 0.005591 0.005594 Australian dollar 0.479106 0.478185 0.477638 Botswana pula 0.055055 0.054986 0.054959 0.05503 Brazilian real 0.132719 0.13233 0.131782 0.131337 Brunei dollar 0.571223 0.571088 0.570937 0.571763 Canadian dollar 0.537907 0.5372 0.536933 0.53668 Chilean peso 0.000783 0.000784 0.000787 0.000789 Czech koruna 0.033925 0.033901 0.033809 0.033866 Danish krone 0.112665 0.112627 0.112392 Indian rupee 0.008602 0.008588 0.008594 0.008564 Israeli New Shekel 0.209834 0.21033 0.210889 0.209799 Korean won 0.000541 0.000541 0.000541 Kuwaiti dinar 2.39821 2.39838 Malaysian ringgit 0.17334 0.173599 0.173349 0.173774 Mauritian rupee 0.01598 0.015939 0.015951 0.016059 Mexican peso 0.038935 0.038585 0.03855 0.038403 New Zealand dollar 0.443566 0.443304 0.443342 0.443878 Norwegian krone 0.07266 0.07301 0.072751 Omani rial 1.9117 1.91184 Peruvian sol 0.202452 0.202018 0.201734 Philippine peso 0.013182 0.013169 0.013211 Polish zloty 0.197033 0.196804 0.196313 0.195585 Qatari riyal 0.201937 0.201952 Russian ruble 0.009304 0.009352 0.009282 0.00928 Saudi Arabian riyal Singapore dollar 0.571223 0.571088 0.570937 0.571763 South African rand 0.041495 0.041433 0.041499 0.04134 Swedish krona 0.076506 0.076754 0.076421 Swiss franc 0.894221 0.895104 0.894467 Thai baht 0.022528 0.022475 0.022473 0.022518 Trinidadian dollar 0.109097 0.108855 0.108944 U.A.E. dirham 0.20015 0.200164 0.200065 Uruguayan peso 0.017888 0.017798 0.01774 0.017748 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

