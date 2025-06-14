WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
June 13, 2025
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 11-Jun-25 10-Jun-25 9-Jun-25 6-Jun-25
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.102291 0.10226 0.102283 0.102264
Euro 0.840383 0.84015 0.838337 0.838383
Japanese yen 0.005074 0.005082 0.005072 0.005114
U.K. pound 0.99206 0.992942 0.996159 0.995502
U.S. dollar 0.73505 0.735104 0.734739 0.734715
Algerian dinar 0.005597 0.005591 0.005594
Australian dollar 0.479106 0.478185 0.477638
Botswana pula 0.055055 0.054986 0.054959 0.05503
Brazilian real 0.132719 0.13233 0.131782 0.131337
Brunei dollar 0.571223 0.571088 0.570937 0.571763
Canadian dollar 0.537907 0.5372 0.536933 0.53668
Chilean peso 0.000783 0.000784 0.000787 0.000789
Czech koruna 0.033925 0.033901 0.033809 0.033866
Danish krone 0.112665 0.112627 0.112392
Indian rupee 0.008602 0.008588 0.008594 0.008564
Israeli New Shekel 0.209834 0.21033 0.210889 0.209799
Korean won 0.000541 0.000541 0.000541
Kuwaiti dinar 2.39821 2.39838
Malaysian ringgit 0.17334 0.173599 0.173349 0.173774
Mauritian rupee 0.01598 0.015939 0.015951 0.016059
Mexican peso 0.038935 0.038585 0.03855 0.038403
New Zealand dollar 0.443566 0.443304 0.443342 0.443878
Norwegian krone 0.07266 0.07301 0.072751
Omani rial 1.9117 1.91184
Peruvian sol 0.202452 0.202018 0.201734
Philippine peso 0.013182 0.013169 0.013211
Polish zloty 0.197033 0.196804 0.196313 0.195585
Qatari riyal 0.201937 0.201952
Russian ruble 0.009304 0.009352 0.009282 0.00928
Saudi Arabian riyal
Singapore dollar 0.571223 0.571088 0.570937 0.571763
South African rand 0.041495 0.041433 0.041499 0.04134
Swedish krona 0.076506 0.076754 0.076421
Swiss franc 0.894221 0.895104 0.894467
Thai baht 0.022528 0.022475 0.022473 0.022518
Trinidadian dollar 0.109097 0.108855 0.108944
U.A.E. dirham 0.20015 0.200164 0.200065
Uruguayan peso 0.017888 0.017798 0.01774 0.017748
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
