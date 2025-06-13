AIRLINK 152.15 Decreased By ▼ -3.56 (-2.29%)
BOP 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.01%)
CNERGY 7.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-4.31%)
CPHL 85.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.87 (-3.26%)
FCCL 46.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-2.45%)
FFL 15.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.36%)
FLYNG 54.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.51 (-6.05%)
HUBC 137.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.08%)
HUMNL 11.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.47%)
KEL 5.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.47%)
KOSM 5.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.93%)
MLCF 82.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.43%)
OGDC 209.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-1.3%)
PACE 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.05%)
PAEL 42.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-2.82%)
PIAHCLA 21.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.97%)
PIBTL 8.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.33%)
POWER 13.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.99%)
PPL 167.20 Decreased By ▼ -3.79 (-2.22%)
PRL 32.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-3.55%)
PTC 25.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.61%)
SEARL 90.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.89 (-3.11%)
SSGC 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.48%)
SYM 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2%)
TELE 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.92%)
TPLP 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.58%)
TRG 63.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.14%)
WAVESAPP 9.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.5%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.73%)
YOUW 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-4.53%)
BR100 13,027 Decreased By -218 (-1.65%)
BR30 37,710 Decreased By -761.2 (-1.98%)
KSE100 122,221 Decreased By -1872.6 (-1.51%)
KSE30 36,979 Decreased By -557.6 (-1.49%)
Jun 13, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil jumps more than 7% as Israel strikes Iran, rattling investors

  • Brent crude futures rose $5.29, or 7.63%, to $74.65 a barrel
Reuters Published June 13, 2025 Updated June 13, 2025 08:12am

Oil prices jumped more than 7% on Friday, hitting their highest in months after Israel said it struck Iran, dramatically escalating tensions in the Middle East and raising worries about disrupted oil supplies.

Brent crude futures rose $5.29, or 7.63%, to $74.65 a barrel by 0142 GMT after hitting an intraday high of $75.32, the highest since April 2. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was up $5.38, or 7.91%, at $73.42 a barrel after hitting a high of $74.35, the loftiest since February 3.

Israel said early on Friday that it struck Iran, and Iranian media said explosions were heard in Tehran as tensions mounted over U.S. efforts to win Iran’s agreement to halt production of material for an atomic bomb.

“The Israeli attack on Iran has heightened the risk premium further,” MST Marquee senior energy analyst Saul Kavonic said.

“The conflict would need to escalate to the point of Iranian retaliation on oil infrastructure in the region before oil supply is actually materially impacted,” he said, adding that Iran could hinder up to 20 million barrels per day of oil supply via attacks on infrastructure or limiting passage through the Strait of Hormuz in an extreme scenario.

Israel’s strikes on Iran are aimed at hurting its nuclear infrastructure, its ballistic missile factories and many of its military capabilities, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Thursday called Israel’s strikes against Iran a “unilateral action” and said Washington was not involved while also urging Tehran not to target U.S. interests or personnel in the region.

Oil prices drop as traders gauge ME tensions

“Iran has announced an emergency and is preparing to retaliate, which raises the risk of not just disruptions but of contagion in other neighbouring oil producing nations too,” said Priyanka Sachdeva, senior market analyst at Phillip Nova.

“Although Trump has shown reluctance to participate, U.S. involvement could further raise concerns.” In other markets, stocks dived in early Asian trade, led by a selloff in U.S. futures, while investors scurried to safe havens such as gold and the Swiss franc.

IG market analyst Tony Sycamore said the alarming escalation is a blow to risk sentiment in financial markets.

“While we await further news and a potential response from Iran, we are likely to see a further deterioration in risk sentiment as traders cut risk-seeking positions ahead of the weekend,” he added.

Brent crude Oil WTI crude US WTI crude prices

Comments

200 characters

Oil jumps more than 7% as Israel strikes Iran, rattling investors

Selling pressure at PSX as geopolitical tensions flare after Israeli strike on Iran

Intra-day update: rupee slips lower against US dollar

Iranian state media confirms killing of Revolutionary Guards chief in Israeli strike

Aurangzeb tells Senate body: Govt eyes $2bn loan to boost reserves

Tariff cuts to cause Rs200bn revenue loss

Long-term industrial policy on the anvil

Rs3.743bn spent on security of Reko Diq project

Securities’ auction procedures: SBP unveils changes

ECC rejects MTT-WOP over flawed financial assumptions

Read more stories