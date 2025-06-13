AIRLINK 152.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.21 (-2.06%)
BOP 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.52%)
CNERGY 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.05%)
CPHL 85.62 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-2.89%)
FCCL 46.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.71%)
FFL 15.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.24%)
FLYNG 54.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.51 (-6.05%)
HUBC 137.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-0.96%)
HUMNL 11.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.13%)
KEL 5.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.11%)
KOSM 5.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.2%)
MLCF 83.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.78%)
OGDC 209.84 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-1.04%)
PACE 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-4.44%)
PAEL 41.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-2.85%)
PIAHCLA 21.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.51%)
PIBTL 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.09%)
POWER 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.86%)
PPL 168.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.99 (-1.75%)
PRL 32.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.69%)
PTC 25.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.88%)
SEARL 90.31 Decreased By ▼ -2.58 (-2.78%)
SSGC 41.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.12%)
SYM 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.33%)
TELE 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.17%)
TPLP 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.04%)
TRG 63.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.12%)
WAVESAPP 9.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.91%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.46%)
YOUW 4.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.82%)
BR100 13,051 Decreased By -193.6 (-1.46%)
BR30 37,770 Decreased By -701.4 (-1.82%)
KSE100 122,136 Decreased By -1957.3 (-1.58%)
KSE30 36,964 Decreased By -572.2 (-1.52%)
Jun 13, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-06-13

Rates drop across major hubs as supply surges, demand stalls

Reuters Published 13 Jun, 2025 05:59am

BENGALURU/ MUMBAI/BANGKOK/DHAKA AND HANOI: Rice prices across major Asian hubs declined this week, weighed down by weaker demand and higher supplies, with Indian rates extending their fall to their lowest level in two years.

India’s 5% broken parboiled variety was quoted at $378-$384 per ton, down from the last week’s $380-$386. Indian 5% broken white rice was priced at $372 to $377 per ton this week. “Demand has been very weak for the past few weeks, even after we lowered prices. Supply is ample,” said a Kolkata-based trader.

India’s state reserves of rice, including unmilled paddy, totalled a record 59.5 million metric tons as of June 1, far exceeding the government’s target of 13.5 million tons for July 1. Thailand’s 5% broken rice fell to $398 per tonne, from $410 quoted last week, on currency volatility and weak demand, according to traders. “Prices fell on the weak baht and limited demand,” said a Bangkok-based trader.

Rice rice crop rice expor

Comments

200 characters

Rates drop across major hubs as supply surges, demand stalls

Selling pressure at PSX as geopolitical tensions flare after Israeli strike on Iran

Intra-day update: rupee slips lower against US dollar

Iranian state media confirms killing of Revolutionary Guards chief in Israeli strike

Oil jumps more than 7% as Israel strikes Iran, rattling investors

Aurangzeb tells Senate body: Govt eyes $2bn loan to boost reserves

Tariff cuts to cause Rs200bn revenue loss

Long-term industrial policy on the anvil

Rs3.743bn spent on security of Reko Diq project

Securities’ auction procedures: SBP unveils changes

ECC rejects MTT-WOP over flawed financial assumptions

Read more stories