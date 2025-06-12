AIRLINK 155.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.47%)
Pakistan

Pakistan braces for extreme weather as NDMA issues nationwide advisory

BR Web Desk Published June 12, 2025

As temperatures soar across Pakistan, authorities have warned of potential rainfall and windstorms in northern regions while urging heatwave precautions in southern provinces.

National Emergencies Operation Center (NEOC) of the NDMA has issued an impact-based weather advisory for the period from 13th to 18th June 2025.

A weak western weather system is forecast to affect the upper regions of the country from 13th to 16th June, which may influence weather conditions across multiple provinces.

In Punjab, hot weather is expected to persist throughout the week.

However, the Potohar region and upper Punjab, including Islamabad and Rawalpindi, may experience cloudy conditions, scattered rainfall, and windstorms between 13th and 16th June.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), mostly hot conditions are predicted, but scattered rain and windstorms are likely in several districts, including Chitral, Dir, Haripur, Karak, Kohat, Kohistan, Khyber, Kurram, Mansehra, Mohmand, Nowshera, Malakand, Charsadda, Abbottabad, Bannu, Buner, Hazara, Peshawar, Swabi, Swat, Waziristan, and adjoining areas.

Sindh and Balochistan are forecast to remain predominantly hot and dry throughout the advisory period.

In Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) and Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK), hot weather will prevail, although areas such as Astore, Skardu, Hunza, Shighar, Bagh, and Neelum Valley may receive isolated rainfall from 13th to 16th June.

NDMA, through NEOC, is closely monitoring the situation and maintaining coordination with provincial and district authorities to ensure timely preparedness and response.

The public, particularly those residing in heat-prone regions, is advised to take necessary precautions during extreme temperatures.

These include staying hydrated, avoiding outdoor activities during peak heat hours (11:00 AM to 4:00 PM), wearing light and breathable clothing, and checking on vulnerable individuals such as children, the elderly, and those with health conditions.

It is also crucial never to leave children or pets unattended in parked vehicles.

Travelers and tourists planning to visit northern or hilly regions are urged to remain updated with local weather conditions and follow safety advisories.

For real-time updates and alerts, download and use the “Pak NDMA Disaster Alert” mobile application.

