AIRLINK 155.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.47%)
BOP 10.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
CNERGY 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.16%)
CPHL 88.17 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-2.54%)
FCCL 47.36 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.05%)
FFL 16.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.72%)
FLYNG 58.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-3.3%)
HUBC 138.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-1.09%)
HUMNL 11.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-4.55%)
KEL 5.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-4.2%)
KOSM 5.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.19%)
MLCF 83.75 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.89%)
OGDC 212.05 Decreased By ▼ -3.26 (-1.51%)
PACE 5.86 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.51%)
PAEL 43.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.44%)
PIAHCLA 21.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.81%)
PIBTL 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.64%)
POWER 14.36 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
PPL 170.99 Decreased By ▼ -3.38 (-1.94%)
PRL 33.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.09%)
PTC 25.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
SEARL 92.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.05%)
SSGC 41.92 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.9%)
SYM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.06%)
TELE 7.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.14%)
TPLP 9.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.1%)
TRG 64.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.26%)
WAVESAPP 9.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.36%)
WTL 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.52%)
YOUW 4.19 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.46%)
BR100 13,245 Decreased By -78 (-0.59%)
BR30 38,472 Decreased By -452.9 (-1.16%)
KSE100 124,093 Decreased By -259.6 (-0.21%)
KSE30 37,537 Decreased By -95.2 (-0.25%)
Jun 12, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Boeing shares fall 8% after Air India plane crashes

Reuters Published 12 Jun, 2025 03:16pm
This handout taken and posted on the X (formerly Twitter) account of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) On June 12, 2025 shows the back of an Air India plane after it crashed in a residential area near the airport in Ahmedabad. Photo: AFP
This handout taken and posted on the X (formerly Twitter) account of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) On June 12, 2025 shows the back of an Air India plane after it crashed in a residential area near the airport in Ahmedabad. Photo: AFP

Shares of planemaker Boeing fell 8% in premarket U.S. trading on Thursday after an Air India aircraft with 242 people crashed minutes after taking off from India’s western city of Ahmedabad.

Aviation tracking site Flightradar24 said the plane was a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, one of the most modern passenger aircraft in service.

The plane was headed to Gatwick Airport in the UK, Air India said, while police officers said it crashed in a civilian area near the airport, without specifying whether there were any fatalities.

It was not immediately clear what caused the crash. Boeing said in a statement it was aware of initial reports and was working to gather more information.

Air India plane with 242 on board crashes at India’s Ahmedabad airport

The news comes as the planemaker tries to rebuild trust related to safety in its jets and ramp up production under new Chief Executive Officer Kelly Orthberg.

Boeing’s shares were down about 8% at $196.52 in premarket trading.

“It’s a knee jerk reaction (to the incident) and there’s revised fears of the problems that plagued Boeing aircraft and Boeing itself in recent years,” said Chris Beauchamp, analyst at IG Group.

Plane crash S&P BSE Sensex Air India Indian plane crash Boeing shares

Comments

200 characters

Boeing shares fall 8% after Air India plane crashes

Late profit-taking wipes out gains at PSX

Rupee weakens against US dollar

Ministers propose eCommerce tax reforms

Monetary Policy Committee to meet on Monday: SBP

Pakistan’s solar boom continues as govt proposes 18% tax

Gold prices per tola gains Rs4,000 in Pakistan

OGDCL finds significant gas reserves in Sindh

PM Shehbaz arrives in UAE

Govt under fire for salary hike for top parliamentarians while minimum wage remains static

Pakistani energy consortium signs key agreement with ADNOC

Read more stories