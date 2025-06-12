International Day of Play marked: ‘A laughing, playing child is a symbol of happiness’

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif in her message on “International Day of Play” said that a laughing and playing child is a symbol of happiness.

“Playing of children is not just a mere entertainment, it is the basis of their mental, emotional and creative development of a child,” she said, adding: “Every child has the right to not only attain education but also to play, learn and smile in a carefree manner. It is extremely unfortunate that the children of Occupied Kashmir and Palestine are deprived of all other basic human rights including playing freely and enjoying other entertainments.”

She apprised, “Children are also being imparted education through playing mode at the Nawaz Sharif Centre of Excellence for Early Childhood Education. We are establishing such an environment and society where every child feels safe, free and benefits from equal opportunities to play, learn and grow.”

Moreover, the CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif has congratulated cricketer Sana Mir on being included into the ICC Hall of Fame. She has expressed her best wishes for cricketer Sana Mir. She lauded that Sana Mir’s inclusion into ICC Hall of Fame is a great milestone for every daughter of Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025