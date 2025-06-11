AIRLINK 156.45 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.36%)
BOP 10.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
CNERGY 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.61%)
CPHL 90.47 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (2.43%)
FCCL 46.87 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (3.79%)
FFL 16.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-4.22%)
FLYNG 59.99 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.2%)
HUBC 140.04 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (1.31%)
HUMNL 12.09 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.83%)
KEL 5.71 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.6%)
KOSM 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (5.42%)
MLCF 83.01 Increased By ▲ 5.72 (7.4%)
OGDC 215.31 Increased By ▲ 4.99 (2.37%)
PACE 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4.86%)
PAEL 43.85 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.55%)
PIAHCLA 22.16 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (3.26%)
PIBTL 8.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
POWER 14.32 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.58%)
PPL 174.37 Increased By ▲ 8.90 (5.38%)
PRL 33.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-2.67%)
PTC 25.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.12%)
SEARL 93.88 Increased By ▲ 2.72 (2.98%)
SSGC 41.14 Increased By ▲ 3.74 (10%)
SYM 15.16 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
TELE 7.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.75%)
TPLP 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.49%)
TRG 64.39 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (1.21%)
WAVESAPP 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.62%)
WTL 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.11%)
YOUW 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (4.11%)
BR100 13,323 Increased By 243.1 (1.86%)
BR30 38,924 Increased By 966.8 (2.55%)
KSE100 124,353 Increased By 2328.2 (1.91%)
KSE30 37,632 Increased By 729.2 (1.98%)
US stocks edge higher on trade progress, inflation data

AFP Published 11 Jun, 2025 07:23pm

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks edged higher early Wednesday after US and Chinese officials touted progress on trade talks and US consumer inflation rose modestly.

US President Donald Trump said “our deal with China is done” after two days of talks in London, while noting in a social media post that provisions on rare earths and allowing Chinese students at US universities were subject to presidential approval.

Meanwhile, the US consumer price index came in at 2.4 percent from a year ago after a 2.3 percent reading in April, a modest uptick that analysts said still did not fully reflect the impact from Trump’s tariffs.

About five minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was flat at 42,861.97.

Wall St muted as investors track progress of US-China trade talks

The broad-based S&P 500 rose less than 0.1 percent to 6,041.15, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index gained 0.1 percent to 19,743.54.

Peter Cardillo of Spartan Capital Securities described the developments as good news for stocks, but added that the inflation figures will probably not alter the Federal Reserve’s wait-and-see posture on monetary policy.

“I still don’t think that today’s inflation data will change the minds of the Fed to remain cautious,” Cardillo said.

