AIRLINK 155.89 Decreased By ▼ -2.23 (-1.41%)
BOP 10.37 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.07%)
CNERGY 8.03 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.26%)
CPHL 88.32 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (2.13%)
FCCL 45.16 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.4%)
FFL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.47%)
FLYNG 59.28 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.25%)
HUBC 138.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.38%)
HUMNL 11.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.72%)
KEL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.6%)
KOSM 5.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
MLCF 77.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.18%)
OGDC 210.32 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.18%)
PACE 5.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.07%)
PAEL 43.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.55%)
PIAHCLA 21.46 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (9.99%)
PIBTL 8.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.94%)
POWER 13.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.57%)
PPL 165.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-0.65%)
PRL 34.44 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.77%)
PTC 25.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.85%)
SEARL 91.16 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.76%)
SSGC 37.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.95%)
SYM 15.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.26%)
TELE 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.12%)
TPLP 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.97%)
TRG 63.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-1.59%)
WAVESAPP 9.61 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.63%)
WTL 1.42 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
BR100 13,080 Increased By 45.5 (0.35%)
BR30 37,958 Decreased By -70.2 (-0.18%)
KSE100 122,024 Increased By 383.4 (0.32%)
KSE30 36,903 Increased By 74.7 (0.2%)
Jun 11, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-06-11

Merged districts: KP govt launches interest-free loan scheme

Recorder Report Published June 11, 2025 Updated June 11, 2025 07:39am

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has launched a interest-free microfinance scheme for entrepreneurs to support small businesses and enhance livelihoods in the merged districts.

The initiative, which spans 13 years (2021–2034), has already made substantial progress, with 66,557 individuals benefiting from the programme so far, while 22,152 more are currently receiving financial support under the scheme, according to a statement issued here on Wednesday.

It said the programme provides interest-free loans ranging from Rs 25,000 to Rs 75,000, with a flexible repayment period of up to 36 months.

This structure has been designed to ensure that recipients can repay the loan in easy installments without the burden of interest, making it especially accessible for low-income and underserved populations, the statement added.

It furthermore elaborated the project is being implemented by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Small Industries Development Board (SIDB), with a total allocation of Rs 2.007 billion.

Operational execution is being carried out in partnership with Akhuwat Foundation Pakistan, one of the country’s most trusted microfinance institutions, it added.

Currently, 36 branches of Akhuwat are functioning in various merged districts, enabling local residents to apply for loans close to home, according to the statement. It added the scheme caters to a wide range of economic sectors. Beneficiaries have used the funds to start new businesses, expand existing enterprises, purchase necessary equipment and machinery, and invest in agriculture and livestock development.

This multi-sectoral approach ensured that people from all walks of life, particularly those from rural and economically marginalized backgrounds, can benefit from financial inclusion, it concluded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

KP KP Government merged districts interest free loan scheme

Comments

200 characters

Merged districts: KP govt launches interest-free loan scheme

Rs1trn set aside for PSDP

Rs133.4bn tagged for hydropower, water projects

Govt offers tax relief, cuts rates for salaried class

Over Rs623bn new taxes unveiled

Privatisation: Rs86.5bn target set

Banks to act as WHT agents: ‘Digital levy’ introduced

Withdrawal of 3pc FED on property transfer proposed

Massive tariff overhaul unveiled

Exceeding Rs10m annually: Flat 5pc tax on pension income proposed

Four dozens power projects to get Rs92bn

Read more stories