Pakistan Print 2025-06-11

KP budget to be ‘tax-free’, ‘pro-poor’: CM

Recorder Report Published June 11, 2025 Updated June 11, 2025 08:05am

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has announced that the upcoming provincial budget will be tax-free, with no new taxes imposed on the public.

In a statement here on Tuesday, Gandapur said that budget planning was done in consultation with former Prime Minister and PTI founder Imran Khan.

He affirmed that KP has not taken any new loans and has allocated Rs150 billion for debt repayment. Highlighting development goals, Gandapur revealed that work was underway on mega projects including the Dera Motorway.

