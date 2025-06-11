AIRLINK 155.89 Decreased By ▼ -2.23 (-1.41%)
BOP 10.37 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.07%)
CNERGY 8.03 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.26%)
CPHL 88.32 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (2.13%)
FCCL 45.16 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.4%)
FFL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.47%)
FLYNG 59.28 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.25%)
HUBC 138.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.38%)
HUMNL 11.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.72%)
KEL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.6%)
KOSM 5.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
MLCF 77.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.18%)
OGDC 210.32 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.18%)
PACE 5.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.07%)
PAEL 43.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.55%)
PIAHCLA 21.46 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (9.99%)
PIBTL 8.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.94%)
POWER 13.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.57%)
PPL 165.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-0.65%)
PRL 34.44 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.77%)
PTC 25.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.85%)
SEARL 91.16 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.76%)
SSGC 37.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.95%)
SYM 15.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.26%)
TELE 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.12%)
TPLP 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.97%)
TRG 63.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-1.59%)
WAVESAPP 9.61 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.63%)
WTL 1.42 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
BR100 13,080 Increased By 45.5 (0.35%)
BR30 37,958 Decreased By -70.2 (-0.18%)
KSE100 122,024 Increased By 383.4 (0.32%)
KSE30 36,903 Increased By 74.7 (0.2%)
Jun 11, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-06-11

PTI rejects ‘IMF-dictated’ federal budget

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 11 Jun, 2025 06:04am

ISLAMABAD: The main opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) rejected the federal budget for 2025-26 on Tuesday, alleging that it was dictated by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and unfairly favours the rich.

Speaking a presser, the Opposition Leader in National Assembly Omar Ayub, PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja, and other senior party leaders rejected the government’s claim of providing relief to the salaried class, branding it a “cruel joke”, insisting that no actual relief was forthcoming.

Raja called the budget an outright joke that slams the salaried class with yet another burden. He singled out the reduction in stamp duty for plot sales in Islamabad – slashed from four per cent to just one per cent – predicting this move would not spur affordability but would instead fuel further, unjustified price hikes for federal capital real estate.

Ayub denounced the budget as a “Leila” budget – a phantom, an illusion with no substance – and directly challenging the projected budget deficit’s credibility.

He pointed a sharp finger at the soaring petroleum development levy (PDL), noting its alarming jump under the current administration, rising to Rs100 per litre from Rs20 during the tenure of ex-prime minister Imran Khan.

Dismissing the official GDP growth rate of 2.7 percent as fudged, Ayub said there was decline in all sectors, particularly agriculture and others.

He argued this figure was mathematically impossible, given the recently released Economic Survey’s own admission of a mere 0.6 per cent growth in agriculture.

He questioned other statistical claims, including a reported increase of 360,000 in livestock numbers.

Ayub contested the reported industrial growth rate of -0.5 per cent, insisting that large-scale manufacturing had, in fact, contracted.

The PTI leaders further cited Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) data, painting a stark picture of sharp, painful rises in the prices of essential food items.

Ayub highlighted a stark disconnect between international and local fuel prices, noting while international oil prices hovered around $64 per barrel, local petrol had surged by a staggering 70 per cent – jumping from Rs149 during the Imran Khan government to Rs253 per litre when PM Sharif is in power. He warned that these inflated prices would inevitably fuel a surge in oil smuggling from Iran.

Ayub alleged a massive Rs550 billion worth of oil, equivalent to 2.17 billion litres, was being smuggled from Iran, resulting in a crippling loss of Rs173 billion in PDL revenue that the government was failing to collect.

He claimed the chairman of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) had implicitly agreed with this assessment during a standing committee meeting, stating he “fully agreed” when Ayub raised the issue of Iranian oil smuggling and its impact on PDL revenue loss.

The opposition leader did not stop there, also charging that the then caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi, now Interior Minister, had deliberately undermined local farmers by choosing to import wheat from Ukraine instead of ensuring fair prices for Punjab’s own produce.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

IMF federal budget PTI Budget 2025 26

Comments

200 characters

PTI rejects ‘IMF-dictated’ federal budget

Rs1trn set aside for PSDP

Rs133.4bn tagged for hydropower, water projects

Govt offers tax relief, cuts rates for salaried class

Over Rs623bn new taxes unveiled

Privatisation: Rs86.5bn target set

Banks to act as WHT agents: ‘Digital levy’ introduced

Withdrawal of 3pc FED on property transfer proposed

Massive tariff overhaul unveiled

Exceeding Rs10m annually: Flat 5pc tax on pension income proposed

Four dozens power projects to get Rs92bn

Read more stories