AIRLINK 156.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-1.15%)
BOP 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.85%)
CNERGY 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.88%)
CPHL 87.45 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (1.12%)
FCCL 45.50 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.16%)
FFL 17.47 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.46%)
FLYNG 60.50 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (2.32%)
HUBC 138.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.15%)
HUMNL 12.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.23%)
KEL 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.37%)
KOSM 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.68%)
MLCF 77.72 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.37%)
OGDC 210.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.02%)
PACE 5.63 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
PAEL 43.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.55%)
PIAHCLA 21.23 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (8.82%)
PIBTL 8.69 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.24%)
POWER 14.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 165.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.34%)
PRL 34.36 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.54%)
PTC 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.69%)
SEARL 91.50 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (1.14%)
SSGC 37.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.9%)
SYM 15.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
TELE 8.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
TPLP 9.44 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.72%)
TRG 63.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.62%)
WAVESAPP 9.65 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.05%)
WTL 1.44 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.41%)
YOUW 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.02%)
BR100 13,055 Increased By 21.1 (0.16%)
BR30 38,067 Increased By 38.7 (0.1%)
KSE100 122,045 Increased By 404 (0.33%)
KSE30 36,895 Increased By 67.3 (0.18%)
Jun 10, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil up as market watches US-China trade talks

Reuters Published 10 Jun, 2025 10:32am

SINGAPORE: Oil prices climbed on Tuesday as investors awaited the outcome of US-China talks that could pave the way for easing trade tensions and improve fuel demand.

Brent crude futures rose 28 cents, or 0.4%, to $67.32 a barrel by 0330 GMT.

US West Texas Intermediate crude was up 23 cents, or 0.4%, at $65.52.

On Monday, Brent had risen to $67.19, the highest since April 28, buoyed by the prospect of a US-China trade deal.

US-China trade talks were set to continue for a second day in London as top officials aimed to ease tensions that have expanded from tariffs to rare earth curbs, risking global supply chain disruptions and slower growth.

Prices have recovered as demand concerns have faded with the trade talks between Washington and Beijing and a favourable US jobs report, while there are risks to North American supply due to wildfires in Canada, Goldman Sachs analysts said.

US President Donald Trump said on Monday that the talks with China were going well and he was “only getting good reports” from his team in London.

Saudi Arabia cuts July oil prices to Asia to 4-year low after OPEC+ supply boost

A trade deal between the US and China could support the global economic outlook and boost demand for commodities including oil.

Elsewhere, Iran said it would soon hand a counter-proposal for a nuclear deal to the US in response to a US offer that Tehran deems “unacceptable”, while Trump made clear that the two sides remained at odds over whether the country would be allowed to continue enriching uranium on Iranian soil.

Iran is the third-largest producer among members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and any easing of US sanctions on Iran would allow it to export more oil, weighing on global crude prices.

Meanwhile, a Reuters survey found that OPEC oil output rose in May, although the increase was limited as Iraq pumped below target to compensate for earlier overproduction and Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates made smaller hikes than allowed.

OPEC+, which pumps about half of the world’s oil and includes OPEC members and allies such as Russia, is accelerating its plan to unwind its most recent layer of output cuts.

“The prospect of further hikes in OPEC supply continues to hang over the market,” Daniel Hynes, senior commodity strategist at ANZ, said in a note.

“A permanent shift to a market driven strategy (in OPEC) would push the oil market into a sizeable surplus in H2 2025 and almost surely lead to lower oil prices.”

OPEC+ OPEC Brent crude Oil US West Texas Intermediate crude WTI WTI crude US WTI crude prices US China talks

Comments

200 characters

Oil up as market watches US-China trade talks

Direct taxes’ share jumps to 48.7% in Pakistan

US actions to hurt Pakistan’s trade

Tax relief costs kitty Rs5.84trn

Pakistan Economic Survey fails to calculate unemployment rate for current year

Jul-Mar: Pakistan govt borrowing slumps 69%

Analysis: Economic Survey

Agri sector misses growth target

July-March 2025: LSM experiences 1.5pc negative growth

Inflation projected to remain within range of 4.5-5pc

Public debt recorded at Rs76,007bn by end-March

Read more stories