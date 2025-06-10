Rs17.6trn budget to be unveiled today

ISLAMABAD: The federal government Tuesday would present budget 2025–26 with an estimated size of Rs17.6 trillion in the National Assembly for debate and approval.

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb would present federal Budget-2025-26 in the National Assembly. He would also lay the Finance Bill 2024 in the Senate on the same day, as required under Article 73 of the Constitution.

Finance Minister Aurangzeb will deliver his second budget speech in the National Assembly.

According to official sources, the government is projecting gross federal revenues at record Rs19.4 trillion for next fiscal year, higher by Rs1.6 trillion, while the tax collection target is Rs14,130 billion.

The sources said that the proposed breakdown includes direct taxes worth Rs6,450 billion, sales tax revenue of Rs4,900 billion, excise duties of Rs1,150 billion, and Customs duties totaling Rs1,740 billion. Petroleum levy collection is expected to bring in Rs1,311 billion.

They said that non-tax revenue is projected at Rs4,000 billion, and the provincial surplus budget is estimated at Rs1,200 billion.

According to statement issued by National Assembly Secretariat, Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has approved the schedule for the upcoming sessions of the National Assembly regarding the presentation and discussion of the Federal Budget for the fiscal year 2025–26.

The Federal Budget 2025–26 will be presented in the National Assembly on June 10, 2025. The House will remain in recess on June 11 and 12, and the budget debate will commence on June 13, 2025.

Speaker Sadiq stated that all parliamentary parties represented in the National Assembly will be given appropriate time to participate in the budget debate in accordance with the assembly’s rules and procedures. The general discussion on the budget will continue until June 21, and the debate will formally conclude on the same day.

There will be no sitting of the House on June 22. On June 23, the National Assembly will hold a discussion on the charged expenditures for the fiscal year 2025–26. This will be followed by debates and voting on Demands for Grants and Cut Motions on June 24 and 25.

The Finance Bill 2025 will be taken up for approval by the National Assembly on June 26, while supplementary grants and other related matters will be discussed and voted on June 27, 2025.

