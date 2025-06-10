AIRLINK 158.12 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (1.52%)
BOP 10.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
CNERGY 7.93 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.41%)
CPHL 86.48 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.1%)
FCCL 44.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.86%)
FFL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.79%)
FLYNG 59.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.05%)
HUBC 138.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-0.84%)
HUMNL 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.29%)
KEL 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (7.76%)
KOSM 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.75%)
MLCF 77.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.88%)
OGDC 209.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.94 (-0.92%)
PACE 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
PAEL 43.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.07%)
PIAHCLA 19.51 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (9.98%)
PIBTL 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.29%)
POWER 14.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
PPL 166.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-1.1%)
PRL 33.84 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.68%)
PTC 26.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
SEARL 90.47 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.63%)
SSGC 37.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.72%)
SYM 15.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.53%)
TELE 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
TPLP 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
TRG 64.65 Increased By ▲ 2.98 (4.83%)
WAVESAPP 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.65%)
YOUW 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.3%)
BR100 13,034 Decreased By -43.4 (-0.33%)
BR30 38,028 Decreased By -27.3 (-0.07%)
KSE100 121,641 Decreased By -157.9 (-0.13%)
KSE30 36,828 Decreased By -156 (-0.42%)
Jun 10, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-06-10

PC&CMD functioning actively: Secretary

Recorder Report Published 10 Jun, 2025 06:07am

LAHORE: The Price Control and Commodities Management Department is actively functioning and taking stern action against wholesalers in case of public complaints.

Secretary Price Control and Commodities Management Department Dr. Ehsan Bhutta was addressing the officers while visiting the control room. He said that the control room is registering complaints related to prices of commodities and food safety 24 hours a day. Action has been taken on more than 40 complaints in the last 24 hours. Throughout the province, there was ample stock of green spices, potatoes, onions, and tomatoes for public convenience during the three days of Eid.

He said that C.M. Punjab has clearly directed that there would be no compromise to take action against traders who violate price regulations. Dr. Ehsan Bhutta said that the department's enforcement team will work closely with law enforcement agencies to maintain check and balance and also ensure compliance with price control regulations. He further said that Model Bazars in the Punjab performed well to provide commodities on control prizes. The Government of the Punjab is committed to ensure the well-being of its citizens by regulating prices of essential commodities. He said that the department's efforts are focused on key commodities. By regulating prices, the government aims to promote economic stability, protect middle-class households and support low-income families. He further said that the government's commitment to price control is a significant step towards ensuring the availability of essential commodities at fair prices. This initiative is expected to have a positive impact on the lives of citizens, particularly those who are most vulnerable to price fluctuations, he concluded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Dr. Ehsan Bhutta PC&CMD

Comments

200 characters

PC&CMD functioning actively: Secretary

Direct taxes’ share jumps to 48.7pc

US actions to hurt trade

Tax relief costs kitty Rs5.84trn

Survey fails to calculate unemployment rate for current year

Jul-Mar govt borrowing slumps 69pc

Analysis: Economic Survey

Agri sector misses growth target

July-March 2025: LSM experiences 1.5pc negative growth

Inflation projected to remain within range of 4.5-5pc

Public debt recorded at Rs76,007bn by end-March

Read more stories