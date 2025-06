LAHORE: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif offered Eid prayer here at the Model Town on Saturday.

The Prime Minister’s sons, former Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz and Salman Shehbaz, also offered Eid prayer with him. The PML-N workers were also present.

On this occasion, prayers were offered for the solidarity and prosperity of Pakistan and the unity of the Muslim Ummah.

