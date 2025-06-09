AIRLINK 158.12 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (1.52%)
BOP 10.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
CNERGY 7.93 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.41%)
CPHL 86.48 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.1%)
FCCL 44.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.86%)
FFL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.79%)
FLYNG 59.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.05%)
HUBC 138.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-0.84%)
HUMNL 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.29%)
KEL 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (7.76%)
KOSM 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.75%)
MLCF 77.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.88%)
OGDC 209.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.94 (-0.92%)
PACE 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
PAEL 43.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.07%)
PIAHCLA 19.51 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (9.98%)
PIBTL 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.29%)
POWER 14.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
PPL 166.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-1.1%)
PRL 33.84 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.68%)
PTC 26.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
SEARL 90.47 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.63%)
SSGC 37.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.72%)
SYM 15.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.53%)
TELE 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
TPLP 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
TRG 64.65 Increased By ▲ 2.98 (4.83%)
WAVESAPP 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.65%)
YOUW 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.3%)
BR100 13,034 Decreased By -43.4 (-0.33%)
BR30 38,028 Decreased By -27.3 (-0.07%)
KSE100 121,641 Decreased By -157.9 (-0.13%)
KSE30 36,828 Decreased By -156 (-0.42%)
Jun 09, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Ukraine’s drone attack halts work at electronic plant in Chuvashia, Russia says

Reuters Published 09 Jun, 2025 11:51am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Production was temporarily suspended at an electronics company in Russia’s Volga river region of Chuvashia, some 1,300 km (800 miles) from the border with Ukraine, after two drones fell on the plant’s territory, the head of the region said on Monday.

The strike - among the deepest into Russia by a Ukrainian drone in more than three years of the war - caused no casualties, Chuvashia Governor Oleg Nikolayev said in a statement on the Telegram messaging app.

But “the responsible decision was made to temporarily suspend production to ensure the safety of employees” of the VNIIR enterprise where the drones fell, Nikolayev said.

It was not immediately clear whether the drones caused any damage.

Nikolayev said that another drone fell onto some fields in the area of the capital of the region, Cheboksary.

The Russian defence ministry - which reports only how many drones were destroyed not how many Ukraine launched - said on Telegram that its units downed two drones over Chuvashia.

In total, it said, air defence systems destroyed 49 Ukrainian drones overnight over Russia. According to photos and videos on unofficial Russian and Telegram news channels, the drones sparked a fire at the VNIIR plant that they said produces components for electronic warfare.

Reuters could not independently verify the reports.

There was no immediate comment from Ukraine. Kyiv has often said that its attacks inside Russia are aimed at destroying infrastructure key to Moscow’s war efforts and are in response to the continued Russian strikes on Ukraine.

US believes Russia response to Ukraine drone attack not over yet, expects multi-pronged strike

The VNIIR Russian Scientific Research Design and Technological Institute of Relay Engineering with experimental production in Chuvashia is on the US sanctions list, according to the US Treasury website.

A Ukrainian drone attack on the Voronezh region that borders Ukraine damaged a gas pipeline, cutting off gas supplies to 22 clients, the region’s governor, Alexander Gusev, said on the Telegram.

Russia RUssia Ukraine war

Comments

200 characters

Ukraine’s drone attack halts work at electronic plant in Chuvashia, Russia says

Govt to unveil Economic Survey 2024-25 today

Israeli forces seize Gaza aid boat carrying Greta Thunberg, ministry says

Policy for installing more than one electricity meter unchanged, says Power Division amid social media reports

Pakistan’s high-level multi party delegation arrives in London

India’s $80 billion coal-power boom is running short of water

Sensitive Israeli documents obtained by Iran to be unveiled soon, minister says

Budget FY26: PSX proposes to resolve provincial jurisdiction differences over collection of sales tax on services at CCI

Oil prices hold gains ahead of US-China trade talks

Dollar steadies after rally, focus shifts to US-China trade talks

Asian shares climb, dollar eases ahead of US-China talks

Read more stories