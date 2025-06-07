AIRLINK 158.12 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (1.52%)
Pakistan Print 2025-06-07

Eid-ul-Azha: CM directs admin to improve arrangements

Recorder Report Published 07 Jun, 2025 04:59am

LAHORE: "I will personally monitor cleanliness situation on Eid, negligence will not be tolerated at all," said Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif while directing the district administration to improve arrangements on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

She also directed them to spray phenyl and rose water after cleaning like the last year, besides ensuring cleanliness in cattle markets too. She added, "Complaints about cleanliness should be immediately redressed everywhere including cities and villages. Special arrangements should be made to keep traffic flowing around cattle markets."

The Chief Minister said, "A ban should also be ensured on throwing animal waste into canals and drains etc." She directed them to further activate provincial, divisional, district and tehsil level control rooms.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Eid ul Azha Maryam Nawaz Sharif

