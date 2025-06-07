Boating, bathing in rivers banned in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Keeping in view increase of water flow in rivers, boating and bathing in the rivers has been banned in the provincial capital Peshawar, Nowshera and Charsadda to prevent accidents on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha.

Commissioner Peshawar Division Riaz Khan Mehsud said that boating and bathing in the rivers have been banned under Section 144. He said that Police and civil defense personnel will be on duty to enforce the ban.

In addition, orders have been issued to the district administrations of Peshawar, Nowshera and Charsadda to prevent excessive ticket collection in amusement parks.

Along with this, orders have also been issued to the police to ensure the security of amusement parks and prevent indecent acts. No amusement park management will be allowed to collect self-proclaimed tickets on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025