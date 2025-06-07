Nawaz offers Eid prayers in London

LONDON: Former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Nawaz Sharif prayed for the country’s development after offering Eid prayers in London.

“May Allah put Pakistan on the path of progress,” said the three-time prime minister after offering Eid prayer.

He added, “May Allah bless the people of Pakistan with happiness. May Allah grant joy to all Muslims across the Islamic world.”

The three-time prime minister also lauded China, Turkiye and Azerbaijan for supporting Pakistan during difficult times.

“It is the collective responsibility of international community to support Pakistan’s legitimate issues and UN must take a leading role in resolving them,” said Nawaz Sharif.