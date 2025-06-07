FCCI urges govt to protect environment

FAISALABAD: “Environment Protection has emerged as one of the most critical issues after economy and defence and government in collaboration with the private sector must play pivotal role to save the environment on a sustained basis,” said Rehan Naseem Bharara, President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI).

Addressing a function on World Environment Day, he appreciated the vision of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz and Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, and said that tangible results could be achieved to reduce and ultimately eliminate the excessive use of plastic in the province.

The topic of the seminar was “Zero Plastic, Zero Pollution”.

He lauded the environment-related legislation and said that implementation on it is equally important to protect this only known living planet for coming generations.

