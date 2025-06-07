Azma lauds CM’s policies: Green herbs available to public at affordable prices

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has said that for the first time in Punjab’s history, green herbs are available to the public at affordable prices ahead of Eid-ul-Adha.

She said this is a practical example of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s pro-people policies and good governance.

According to Bokhari, the Chief Minister ensured that there was no increase in the prices of essential commodities before Eid, nor was there any shortage in the markets. “This is the first time a Chief Minister has personally monitored the situation round the clock to control prices and activate the market mechanism,” she said.

