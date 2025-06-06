Nepra allows partial claims in response to KE write-off petition

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) has issued its decision on K-Electric’s write-off petition, allowing partial claims of PKR 50 billion against the company’s claims worth PKR 76 billion pertaining to the Multi-Year Tariff (MYT) control period spanning FY17-23.

The power utility company had revised claims of unrecoverable amount of Rs 76.034 billion in receivables spanning seven years (2017–23) from Rs 67.902 billion pertains to the period prior to 2022 by including Rs 8.131 billion additional write-off claims for 2023.

According to KE, it is important to highlight that the consumers were not paving overdue balances despite efforts and the settlement scheme/conversion of hook connection to metered connection given to incentive consumers, which was necessary for recovery of long outstanding dues from the defaulted consumers and/or to make them regular payers. If the Company had not offered settlement scheme/conversion of hook connection to metered connection to the defaulted consumers, these consumers would have continued to consume electricity without payment of dues hence, resulting in further accumulation of dues.

In that case the amount claimed or write-off would have been higher than the amount of write-off currently being c aimed by the Company. Moreover, in case of correction of bills/detection billing, the amounts and units billed to consumers are reversed in system and are recorded as reversal of revenue.

KE claimed Rs. 15.211 billion including GST for metered connections on account of settlement schemes out of the current MYT billing.

According to KE, initially these connections were disconnected but reconnected after settlement schemes/consumer agreeing to convert to metered connections as per the categories of write off claims verified by the Auditors. This includes consumers in Payment Loyalty Reward (PLR) Schemes, overdue debts on account of consumption through single bulk connection and settlement schemes and consumers agreeing to convert hook connections to metered connections.

According to K-Electric CEO Moonis Alvi, “with this decision, majority of items pending to the previous control period have come to a close. KE looks forward to the MYT for the control period spanning FY 24 to FY 30, committed to meeting its serviced territory’s energy needs.”

The decision was released after public hearings and extensive deliberations that allowed all stakeholders to voice their concerns that were addressed by KE management. The submissions to Nepra underwent strict internal scrutiny as well as external verification by well-accredited and renowned audit firms as required by the Nepra in line with KE MYT 2017-2023.

“These costs were part of the Multi-Year Tariff awarded to the utility for the period 2017-2023, and have been approved after stringent benchmarks, audits and fulfillment of conditions laid down by Nepra in its tariff determination,” said Muhammad Aamir Ghaziani, Chief Financial Officer at KE.

Arif Bilwani, Munem Zafar, Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami ,Rehan Javed and some other consumers had challenged the write-off claims of KE.

Majority of the stakeholders objected to the additional and pending write off claims. The representative of JI raised the issue of bogus bills which are subsequently claimed as write off and referred his letters of May27, 2024 and January 3, 2025. Arif Bilwani also raised similar concerns regarding bogus billing.

Bilwani also highlighted that there is a substantial increase in the write off claims in later years of the MYT as compared to the initial years. KE clarified that the reason for such increase is the increase in sales revenue. For example, sales revenues of private consumers increase from Rs. 169 billion in FY 2017 to Rs. 411 billion in FY 2023, thereby more write offs in FY 2023 as compared to FY 2017.

On the other hand Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, ex-Prime Minister and former head of Task Force on KE issues, Omar, Junaid Ameen, Areeba Shahid and Bilal Asghar supported the claim of KE.

NERPA further stated that it is “conscious of the fact that all possible efforts have already been made by K-Electric, as confirmed by the auditors.

