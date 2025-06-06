WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== June 5, 2025 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 3-Jun-25 2-Jun-25 30-May-25 29-May-25 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.102237 0.102425 0.102683 Euro 0.837026 0.839101 0.835773 0.832725 Japanese yen 0.005149 0.005118 0.0051229 0.0050663 U.K. pound 0.992838 0.994297 0.992991 0.994605 U.S. dollar 0.735136 0.734829 0.737078 0.738166 Algerian dinar 0.005589 0.005582 0.0055795 0.0055757 Australian dollar 0.475192 0.474383 0.473976 Botswana pula 0.054915 0.054671 0.054986 Brazilian real 0.129681 0.129074 Brunei dollar 0.570846 0.569458 0.572043 0.570585 Canadian dollar 0.535696 0.536098 Chilean peso 0.000782 0.00078 0.0007863 0.0007851 Czech koruna 0.033611 0.033669 0.0335539 0.0334345 Danish krone 0.11219 0.112471 Indian rupee 0.008602 0.008601 0.008623 0.0086338 Israeli New Shekel 0.20849 0.209516 0.210184 Korean won 0.000534 0.0005336 0.000537 Kuwaiti dinar 2.40005 2.39748 2.40445 Malaysian ringgit 0.172973 0.17388 0.174055 Mauritian rupee 0.016013 0.015991 0.0160533 0.0158739 Mexican peso 0.038162 0.038205 New Zealand dollar 0.443985 0.439704 0.438434 Norwegian krone 0.072577 0.072902 Omani rial 1.91193 1.91113 1.91698 1.91981 Peruvian sol 0.203189 0.20361 0.20352 Philippine peso 0.013178 0.013213 Polish zloty 0.196366 0.1971 0.19636 0.196383 Qatari riyal 0.20196 0.201876 0.202793 Russian ruble 0.009323 0.009287 0.0093755 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.196844 Singapore dollar 0.570846 0.569458 0.572043 0.570585 South African rand 0.041154 0.041077 0.0413014 0.0410937 Swedish krona 0.076619 0.077312 Swiss franc 0.896507 0.898269 0.894024 Thai baht 0.022571 0.0224955 Trinidadian dollar 0.109591 0.109202 U.A.E. dirham 0.200173 0.20009 Uruguayan peso 0.01767 0.017671 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025