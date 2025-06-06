AIRLINK 158.12 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (1.52%)
Markets Print 2025-06-06

Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Recorder Report Published 06 Jun, 2025 05:02am

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

======================================================================================
June 5, 2025
======================================================================================
                                Currency units per SDR           SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency                         3-Jun-25       2-Jun-25      30-May-25      29-May-25
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan                     0.102237                      0.102425       0.102683
Euro                             0.837026       0.839101       0.835773       0.832725
Japanese yen                     0.005149       0.005118      0.0051229      0.0050663
U.K. pound                       0.992838       0.994297       0.992991       0.994605
U.S. dollar                      0.735136       0.734829       0.737078       0.738166
Algerian dinar                   0.005589       0.005582      0.0055795      0.0055757
Australian dollar                0.475192                      0.474383       0.473976
Botswana pula                    0.054915       0.054671       0.054986
Brazilian real                   0.129681       0.129074
Brunei dollar                    0.570846       0.569458       0.572043       0.570585
Canadian dollar                  0.535696       0.536098
Chilean peso                     0.000782        0.00078      0.0007863      0.0007851
Czech koruna                     0.033611       0.033669      0.0335539      0.0334345
Danish krone                      0.11219       0.112471
Indian rupee                     0.008602       0.008601       0.008623      0.0086338
Israeli New Shekel                0.20849                      0.209516       0.210184
Korean won                       0.000534      0.0005336       0.000537
Kuwaiti dinar                     2.40005        2.39748                       2.40445
Malaysian ringgit                0.172973                       0.17388       0.174055
Mauritian rupee                  0.016013       0.015991      0.0160533      0.0158739
Mexican peso                     0.038162       0.038205
New Zealand dollar               0.443985                      0.439704       0.438434
Norwegian krone                  0.072577       0.072902
Omani rial                        1.91193        1.91113        1.91698        1.91981
Peruvian sol                     0.203189        0.20361                       0.20352
Philippine peso                  0.013178       0.013213
Polish zloty                     0.196366         0.1971        0.19636       0.196383
Qatari riyal                      0.20196       0.201876                      0.202793
Russian ruble                    0.009323       0.009287      0.0093755
Saudi Arabian riyal                                            0.196844
Singapore dollar                 0.570846       0.569458       0.572043       0.570585
South African rand               0.041154       0.041077      0.0413014      0.0410937
Swedish krona                    0.076619       0.077312
Swiss franc                      0.896507       0.898269       0.894024
Thai baht                                                      0.022571      0.0224955
Trinidadian dollar               0.109591       0.109202
U.A.E. dirham                    0.200173        0.20009
Uruguayan peso                    0.01767       0.017671
======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

