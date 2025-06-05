AIRLINK 158.12 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (1.52%)
BOP 10.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
CNERGY 7.93 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.41%)
CPHL 86.48 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.1%)
FCCL 44.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.86%)
FFL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.79%)
FLYNG 59.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.05%)
HUBC 138.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-0.84%)
HUMNL 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.29%)
KEL 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (7.76%)
KOSM 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.75%)
MLCF 77.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.88%)
OGDC 209.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.94 (-0.92%)
PACE 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
PAEL 43.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.07%)
PIAHCLA 19.51 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (9.98%)
PIBTL 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.29%)
POWER 14.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
PPL 166.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-1.1%)
PRL 33.84 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.68%)
PTC 26.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
SEARL 90.47 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.63%)
SSGC 37.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.72%)
SYM 15.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.53%)
TELE 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
TPLP 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
TRG 64.65 Increased By ▲ 2.98 (4.83%)
WAVESAPP 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.65%)
YOUW 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.3%)
BR100 13,034 Decreased By -43.4 (-0.33%)
BR30 38,028 Decreased By -27.3 (-0.07%)
KSE100 121,641 Decreased By -157.9 (-0.13%)
KSE30 36,828 Decreased By -156 (-0.42%)
US stocks retreat despite Trump-Xi call

AFP Published 05 Jun, 2025 07:22pm

WASHINGTON: Wall Street stocks lost ground Thursday as investors digested US jobless claims data while President Donald Trump held a long-awaited call with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

Shortly after trading began, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.3 percent to 42,301.28, while the broad-based S&P 500 Index lost 0.2 percent at 5,957.76.

The tech-focused Nasdaq Composite Index fell 0.2 percent to 19,428.73.

All three indexes opened higher before fluctuating in early trading.

The movements came as Trump and Xi held a phone call according to Chinese state media, amid hopes that the leaders can help the world’s two biggest economies reach a longer-lasting truce in trade tensions.

Wall Street climbs as tech boost offsets economic worries

While Washington and Beijing slapped tit-for-tat levies on each other’s goods in recent weeks – bringing tariff levels to three digits and snarling supply chains – they reached a deal to de-escalate in May.

Trump has since accused China of violating the terms of their pact, a claim that Beijing pushed back on.

“Of all the bilateral deals, the most important one is with China,” said Christopher Low of FHN Financial, adding that markets are awaiting any signs of developments.

Investors were also digesting jobless claims data which ticked higher for the week ending May 31, with concerns that the figures are signaling weakening labor market conditions.

Meanwhile, Commerce Department data released early Thursday showed that the US trade deficit narrowed sharply in April on a pullback in imports while Trump’s global tariffs kicked in.

Wall Street

