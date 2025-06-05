Indians fume as Pakistan secures key UN counter-terror roles

Indians erupted in outrage after Pakistan secured leadership roles on two pivotal UN Security Council committees this week despite New Delhi’s years-long campaign to isolate it internationally.

The diplomatic blow to India came Wednesday when Pakistan was named:

Vice Chair of the UNSC’s Counter-Terrorism Committee (established post-9/11 under Resolution 1373), which oversees global anti-terrorism compliance.

Chair of the committee monitoring Taliban sanctions (Resolution 1988).

The appointments cap a string of failures for India’s isolation strategy, following similar setbacks at the IMF and ADB.

BJP-linked figures lashed out, with some calling the UN’s credibility into question. “The UNSC has become a joke” fumed one BJP linked journalist, Smita Prakash.

Others called on the Indian leadership to leave the UN.

Major Indian outlets, including The Hindustan Times, blasted the UN’s decision with provocative headlines.

The diplomatic firestorm erupts mere weeks after the rivals teetered on the brink of war during their most dangerous military confrontation in decades.

The flashpoint came in late April when a brutal attack on tourists in Indian-administered Kashmir left 26 dead—a massacre New Delhi pinned squarely on Pakistan.

Islamabad’s furious denials fell on deaf ears as the incident triggered cross-border airstrikes and brought the nuclear-armed neighbors to the edge of full-scale conflict.