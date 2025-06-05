AIRLINK 158.12 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (1.52%)
BOP 10.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
CNERGY 7.93 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.41%)
CPHL 86.48 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.1%)
FCCL 44.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.86%)
FFL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.79%)
FLYNG 59.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.05%)
HUBC 138.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-0.84%)
HUMNL 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.29%)
KEL 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (7.76%)
KOSM 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.75%)
MLCF 77.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.88%)
OGDC 209.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.94 (-0.92%)
PACE 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
PAEL 43.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.07%)
PIAHCLA 19.51 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (9.98%)
PIBTL 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.29%)
POWER 14.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
PPL 166.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-1.1%)
PRL 33.84 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.68%)
PTC 26.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
SEARL 90.47 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.63%)
SSGC 37.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.72%)
SYM 15.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.53%)
TELE 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
TPLP 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
TRG 64.65 Increased By ▲ 2.98 (4.83%)
WAVESAPP 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.65%)
YOUW 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.3%)
BR100 13,034 Decreased By -43.4 (-0.33%)
BR30 38,028 Decreased By -27.3 (-0.07%)
KSE100 121,641 Decreased By -157.9 (-0.13%)
KSE30 36,828 Decreased By -156 (-0.42%)
Jun 05, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Indians fume as Pakistan secures key UN counter-terror roles

BR Web Desk Published June 5, 2025 Updated June 5, 2025 08:59pm

Indians erupted in outrage after Pakistan secured leadership roles on two pivotal UN Security Council committees this week despite New Delhi’s years-long campaign to isolate it internationally.

The diplomatic blow to India came Wednesday when Pakistan was named:

  • Vice Chair of the UNSC’s Counter-Terrorism Committee (established post-9/11 under Resolution 1373), which oversees global anti-terrorism compliance.

  • Chair of the committee monitoring Taliban sanctions (Resolution 1988).

The appointments cap a string of failures for India’s isolation strategy, following similar setbacks at the IMF and ADB.

BJP-linked figures lashed out, with some calling the UN’s credibility into question. “The UNSC has become a joke” fumed one BJP linked journalist, Smita Prakash.

Others called on the Indian leadership to leave the UN.

Major Indian outlets, including The Hindustan Times, blasted the UN’s decision with provocative headlines.

The diplomatic firestorm erupts mere weeks after the rivals teetered on the brink of war during their most dangerous military confrontation in decades.

The flashpoint came in late April when a brutal attack on tourists in Indian-administered Kashmir left 26 dead—a massacre New Delhi pinned squarely on Pakistan.

Islamabad’s furious denials fell on deaf ears as the incident triggered cross-border airstrikes and brought the nuclear-armed neighbors to the edge of full-scale conflict.

Comments

200 characters

Indians fume as Pakistan secures key UN counter-terror roles

K-Electric write-offs: NEPRA allows Rs50 billion as ‘full and final claim’

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves decrease $7mn to $11.51bn

Trump reinstates US travel ban, bars citizens of 12 countries; Pakistan not included

KSE-100 closes nearly 160 points lower after mixed trading

France’s Dassault and India’s Tata to produce Rafale fuselage in Hyderabad

Rupee gains against US dollar

Only ceasefire between Pakistan, India represents true victory, says Bilawal

Muslim pilgrims pray at Mount Arafat in Hajj apex

Sindh govt announces four holidays on Eid-ul-Adha

SSGC announces schedule for gas supply during Eid-ul-Adha 2025 holidays

Read more stories