AIRLINK 158.12 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (1.52%)
BOP 10.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
CNERGY 7.93 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.41%)
CPHL 86.48 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.1%)
FCCL 44.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.86%)
FFL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.79%)
FLYNG 59.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.05%)
HUBC 138.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-0.84%)
HUMNL 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.29%)
KEL 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (7.76%)
KOSM 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.75%)
MLCF 77.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.88%)
OGDC 209.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.94 (-0.92%)
PACE 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
PAEL 43.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.07%)
PIAHCLA 19.51 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (9.98%)
PIBTL 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.29%)
POWER 14.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
PPL 166.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-1.1%)
PRL 33.84 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.68%)
PTC 26.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
SEARL 90.47 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.63%)
SSGC 37.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.72%)
SYM 15.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.53%)
TELE 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
TPLP 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
TRG 64.65 Increased By ▲ 2.98 (4.83%)
WAVESAPP 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.65%)
YOUW 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.3%)
BR100 13,034 Decreased By -43.4 (-0.33%)
BR30 38,028 Decreased By -27.3 (-0.07%)
KSE100 121,641 Decreased By -157.9 (-0.13%)
KSE30 36,828 Decreased By -156 (-0.42%)
Jun 05, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Asia rice: Indian rates fall to two-year low on robust rains, weaker rupee

Reuters Published 05 Jun, 2025 05:52pm

Indian rice export prices fell to their lowest level in two years this week due to depreciation of the rupee and expectations that a second year of robust monsoon rains would lead to another bumper crop, while Thailand saw muted demand.

India’s 5% broken parboiled variety was quoted at $380-$386 per ton, down from the last week’s $382-$389. Indian 5% broken white rice was priced at $373 to $378 per ton this week.

“India is poised to harvest another bumper crop if monsoon rains remain conducive. This will add to already overflowing stocks,” said a Kolkata-based trader.

The country last month raised the price at which it will buy the new-season common rice paddy variety from local farmers by 3%, the lowest increase in five years, as New Delhi struggles to manage overflowing granaries after last year’s record harvest.

Meanwhile, Thailand’s 5% broken rice held at $410 per tonne, from $405-$410 per tonne last week.

Asia rice: Rates subdued across top exporting hubs on weak demand, ample supply

“Demand is not good at all,” while supply has been ample, said a Bangkok-based trader.

“The Philippines and Indonesia are not buying large lots this year.”

Vietnam’s 5% broken rice was offered at $396 per metric ton, unchanged from a week ago, according to Vietnam Food Association.

“The Philippines is seeking to diversify its sources of rice supplies and this might have a certain impact on Vietnam as the Philippines is the largest buyer,” a trader based in Ho Chi Minh City said.

The trader, however, said Vietnam is also seeking to increase the proportion of high-quality rice for markets such as Japan and Europe at higher prices.

“We have noticed that the Philippines has cut down on their purchases from Vietnam,” another trader based in the city said.

State media reported on Thursday Vietnam’s rice exports in May were estimated at 1.1 million tons, raising total shipments in the January-May period to 4.5 million tons.

Rice export asia rice Asia Rice price Indian rice

Comments

200 characters

Asia rice: Indian rates fall to two-year low on robust rains, weaker rupee

K-Electric write-offs: NEPRA allows Rs50 billion as ‘full and final claim’

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves decrease $7mn to $11.51bn

Trump reinstates US travel ban, bars citizens of 12 countries; Pakistan not included

KSE-100 closes nearly 160 points lower after mixed trading

France’s Dassault and India’s Tata to produce Rafale fuselage in Hyderabad

Rupee gains against US dollar

Only ceasefire between Pakistan, India represents true victory, says Bilawal

Muslim pilgrims pray at Mount Arafat in Hajj apex

Sindh govt announces four holidays on Eid-ul-Adha

SSGC announces schedule for gas supply during Eid-ul-Adha 2025 holidays

Read more stories