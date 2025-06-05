AIRLINK 158.00 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (1.44%)
BOP 10.38 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.37%)
CNERGY 7.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.77%)
CPHL 87.15 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.88%)
FCCL 45.50 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.29%)
FFL 17.09 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.03%)
FLYNG 59.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.05%)
HUBC 139.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.42%)
HUMNL 12.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.57%)
KEL 5.63 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (4.07%)
KOSM 5.37 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.94%)
MLCF 77.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-1.11%)
OGDC 210.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-0.66%)
PACE 5.68 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.61%)
PAEL 43.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.34%)
PIAHCLA 19.30 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (8.79%)
PIBTL 8.68 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.45%)
POWER 13.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
PPL 167.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.3%)
PRL 33.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
PTC 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.46%)
SEARL 91.77 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (2.08%)
SSGC 38.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.09%)
SYM 15.34 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.92%)
TELE 8.11 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.25%)
TPLP 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
TRG 64.15 Increased By ▲ 2.48 (4.02%)
WAVESAPP 9.69 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.25%)
WTL 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.38%)
YOUW 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
BR100 13,078 Increased By 0.2 (0%)
BR30 38,200 Increased By 144.9 (0.38%)
KSE100 122,086 Increased By 287.5 (0.24%)
KSE30 36,959 Decreased By -24.9 (-0.07%)
Jun 05, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-06-05

PM leaves for Saudi Arabia today

Naveed Siddiqui Published 05 Jun, 2025 06:08am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will undertake an official visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on 5–6 June 2025, coinciding with Eidul Adha.

He will be accompanied by a high-level delegation, Foreign Office Spokesperson confirmed on Wednesday.

During the visit, the prime minister will meet with Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister.

Discussions will focus on strengthening bilateral cooperation in key areas, including trade and investment, the welfare of the Muslim Ummah, and regional peace and security, the spokesperson added.

The prime minister will also express gratitude to the Saudi leadership for its constructive role in de-escalating the recent Pakistan-India conflict.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Foreign Office Pakistan and Saudi Arabia PM Shehbaz Sharif Pak Saudi ties

Comments

200 characters

PM leaves for Saudi Arabia today

KSE-100 stays flat after hitting all-time high

Intra-day update: rupee gains against US dollar

Muslim pilgrims pray at Mount Arafat in Hajj apex

Minister calls for talks as net metering hits 2,500MW

Textile bodies demand continuation of original EFS

Pakistan debt stock reaches all-time high of Rs75trn

Pakistan, ADB sign $300m ‘Subprogram II’ loan

DDT scheme has small positive impact on textile exports: World Bank

Trade with Iran, Afghanistan without EIF, FI waivers will remain difficult: SBP

Development projects across federal, provincial levels: NEC makes over Rs4 trillion FY26 allocation

Read more stories