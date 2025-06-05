PM leaves for Saudi Arabia today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will undertake an official visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on 5–6 June 2025, coinciding with Eidul Adha.

He will be accompanied by a high-level delegation, Foreign Office Spokesperson confirmed on Wednesday.

During the visit, the prime minister will meet with Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister.

Discussions will focus on strengthening bilateral cooperation in key areas, including trade and investment, the welfare of the Muslim Ummah, and regional peace and security, the spokesperson added.

The prime minister will also express gratitude to the Saudi leadership for its constructive role in de-escalating the recent Pakistan-India conflict.

