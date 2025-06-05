AIRLINK 158.05 Increased By ▲ 2.30 (1.48%)
Pakistan

Pakistan elected vice-chair of UNSC body

NNI Published 05 Jun, 2025 06:08am

UNITED NATIONS: In a big blow to India, Pakistan has been elected as the Vice-Chair of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) Counter-Terrorism Committee (CTC), marking a significant success for Islamabad on the global stage.

The Counter-Terrorism Committee (CTC) of the 15-nation UN body is responsible for monitoring and guiding international efforts to combat terrorism.

In a further diplomatic gain, Pakistan has also assumed the chairmanship of the UNSC’s Sanctions Committee, which oversees sanctions against the Taliban.

The committee monitors travel bans, asset freezes, and arms embargoes on individuals and entities linked to the Taliban, with decisions made by consensus among all 15 council members.

Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the UN, has been appointed chair of the 1988 Sanctions Committee.

The appointments come at a time of renewed international engagement on Afghanistan, including efforts led by China.

Earlier, Afghanistan’s interim government announced to upgrade the status of its Chargé d’Affaires in Islamabad to Ambassador.

During recent days, diplomatic relations between Afghanistan and Pakistan have taken a significant step forward, with Islamabad elevating its Chargé d’Affaires in Kabul to the rank of Ambassador.

In a reciprocal move, the Taliban government has also appointed its representative in Islamabad as an ambassador.

According to the Afghan Foreign Ministry, this enhancement in diplomatic representation will pave the way for increased cooperation in various domains between the two nations.

