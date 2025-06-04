AIRLINK 152.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-1.04%)
Pakistan Print 2025-06-04

Forces eliminate 7 Fitna al Hindustan terrorists

Nuzhat Nazar Published 04 Jun, 2025 03:03am

ISLAMABAD: Security forces eliminated seven terrorists affiliated with the Indian-sponsored group Fitna al Hindustan in two separate intelligence-based operations (IBOs) conducted in Balochistan on June 2, according to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The first operation took place in the Mach area of Kachhi District, where security forces engaged with terrorists based on credible intelligence. Following an intense exchange of fire, five militants were killed.

In a second operation in the Margand area of Kalat District, a terrorist hideout was successfully targeted, resulting in the killing of two more terrorists from the same group.

ISPR stated that the slain terrorists were involved in multiple acts of terrorism and that a significant cache of weapons, ammunition, and explosives was recovered from their possession.

The military’s media wing reiterated Pakistan’s firm resolve to root out terrorism, particularly those sponsored by foreign elements. “Security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of Indian-sponsored terrorism from the country,” the statement said, adding that all perpetrators and their facilitators will be brought to justice.

