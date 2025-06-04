Minister for effective preparedness to protect marine life

KARACHI: Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry emphasised the crucial role of oil spill drills in ensuring effective preparedness to safeguard marine life and habitats from the severe and enduring effects of oil pollution on the ocean environment.

Speaking to the media during his visit to the Karachi Port, where he observed Oil Spill Response Exercise (OSRC), the federal minister stated that these drills have improved national oil spill response capabilities by more than 70 percent in recent years and have been institutionalised across major ports to guarantee thorough preparedness for environmental emergencies.

The minister emphasised that such exercises are vital in enabling response teams to practice containment, cleanup, and mitigation strategies. “These drills are essential in minimizing environmental damage when actual oil spills occur,” he said.

Junaid Chaudhry elaborated on the ecological threats posed by oil pollution, stating, “Oil pollution harms vulnerable marine species by coating and poisoning them, destroying critical habitats, disrupting food webs, and causing toxic bioaccumulation. All of this leads to population declines and long-lasting damage to ocean ecosystems.”

He further pointed out that natural carbon sinks such as mangroves and sea-grass beds are particularly affected, rendering them unable to play their role in mitigating climate change. “The slow recovery of these ecosystems results in prolonged environmental stress, biodiversity loss, and significant economic and social consequences for human communities relying on marine resources.”

The minister stated that nearly 80 percent of Pakistan’s coastal population depends on fisheries for their livelihood. He added that about 1 million people in the coastal areas are directly engaged in fishing, while a similar number work within the fishery value chain, making fisheries a crucial source of income and sustenance for approximately 2 million people in total.

Earlier, Minister Chaudhry was briefed by General Manager Operations, Rear Admiral Atiq-ur-Rehman, and Manager Marine Pollution Control, Fayyaz Rasool about the drill. The Marine Pollution Control Department team also showcased oil spill response equipment and provided detailed explanations of its functions and usage.

Meanwhile, the Federal Minister also inaugurated the 300kW solarization project at KPT Izhar Abbasi Hospital on Tuesday. The initiative, implemented at a cost of Rs 31.83 million, aims to reduce the hospital’s dependence on fossil fuels and address the worsening issue of climate change.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by senior officials including members of the KPT Trustees (Transition Committee), General Manager Engineering, Rear Admiral Habib Ur Rehman, Rear Admiral Atiq-ur-Rehman GM Operations, Brigadier Muhammad Younis GM Administration, and other key leadership from the Ministry and KPT.

Addressing the event as a chief guest, Junaid Anwar emphasized the urgent need to transition to clean energy, especially in essential public service institutions like hospitals. “The solarization of the hospital is not only a solution to persistent power outages in Keamari but also a strategic move to reduce its carbon footprint. Generators running on fossil fuels consume up to 5,000 litres of fuel monthly, contributing heavily to carbon emissions and climate degradation.”

The 25-year lifecycle of the solar project comes with minimal maintenance costs of Rs 450,000 annually, making it a cost-effective and environmentally responsible initiative. The Minister stressed that such projects not only combat climate change but also contribute to national self-reliance and economic resilience.

