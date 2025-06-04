Sharjeel says industrialists are ‘asset of nation’

KARACHI: Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has said that the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) believes the business community is an asset to the country and thus it formulates business-friendly policies.

Speaking at a meeting of SITE Assistance of Industries, he mentioned that Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has held special meetings with industrialists. He added that political parties seek publicity for good work, and mega projects are under consideration for Karachi. Karachi is larger than many countries around the world. Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Balochistan are also our provinces, and people from there come to Sindh in search of employment, he said.

Our province has opportunities, and if there are any shortcomings, we will accept them, he said.

He said that the best healthcare facilities in the country are available in Karachi. Sindh’s public health services are better and free compared to other provinces.

Memon said that the solution to Karachi’s heavy traffic problem is the Northern Bypass. He said load shedding is taking place across Sindh; rural districts face more load shedding than Karachi. HESCO, SEPCO, and K-Electric are collectively punishing people, he said.

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah becomes emotional over Sindh’s issues and taking a zero-tolerance approach, spoke clearly with the federal government. He said. “He is the one who raises Sindh’s issues most frequently at the federal level. During the floods, 2.1 million homes were destroyed in Sindh, and 850,000 homes have already been rebuilt for flood victims.”

On this occasion, Sharjeel Inam Memon also announced launch of a bus services on SITE Area routes. He stated that the Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) project has faced many issues, including encroachments. A mechanism has been established for heavy vehicles registered outside the province. These vehicles will now need to be registered locally. He said 1,500 heavy vehicles that were not roadworthy have been confiscated, he said.

He further said that the culture of sit-ins (dharnas) on roads must end, as they harm the public. While protesting is a constitutional right, blocking roads is not permissible, he warned.

