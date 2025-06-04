AIRLINK 152.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-1.04%)
Markets Print 2025-06-04

Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Recorder Report Published 04 Jun, 2025 03:03am

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

======================================================================================
June 3, 2025
======================================================================================
                                Currency units per SDR           SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency                        30-May-25      29-May-25      28-May-25      27-May-25
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan                     0.102425       0.102683       0.102496       0.102369
Euro                             0.835773       0.832725        0.83415       0.836348
Japanese yen                    0.0051229      0.0050663      0.0051179      0.0051366
U.K. pound                       0.992991       0.994605       0.994575       0.997379
U.S. dollar                      0.737078       0.738166       0.737077       0.736481
Algerian dinar                  0.0055795      0.0055757      0.0055778      0.0055757
Australian dollar                0.474383       0.473976       0.474383       0.477313
Botswana pula                    0.054986                     0.0547648      0.0549415
Brazilian real                                  0.129471       0.130275
Brunei dollar                    0.572043       0.570585        0.57151       0.573762
Canadian dollar                                 0.533109        0.53465
Chilean peso                    0.0007863      0.0007851      0.0007859      0.0007849
Czech koruna                    0.0335539      0.0334345      0.0334579
Danish krone                                    0.111834       0.112125
Indian rupee                     0.008623      0.0086338      0.0086019      0.0086318
Israeli New Shekel               0.209516       0.210184       0.208214       0.208222
Korean won                      0.0005336       0.000537      0.0005387      0.0005395
Kuwaiti dinar                     2.40445        2.40286        2.40484
Malaysian ringgit                 0.17388       0.174055        0.17343       0.174936
Mauritian rupee                 0.0160533      0.0158739      0.0159693      0.0161489
Mexican peso                                   0.0379937       0.038291
New Zealand dollar               0.439704       0.438434       0.437455        0.44152
Norwegian krone                                0.0725698      0.0726879
Omani rial                        1.91698        1.91981        1.91698        1.91543
Peruvian sol                      0.20352       0.202549
Philippine peso                                0.0133054      0.0133235
Polish zloty                      0.19636       0.196383       0.196785       0.196762
Qatari riyal                     0.202793       0.202494        0.20233
Russian ruble                   0.0093755                     0.0092593      0.0092502
Saudi Arabian riyal              0.196844       0.196554       0.196395
Singapore dollar                 0.572043       0.570585        0.57151       0.573762
South African rand              0.0413014      0.0410937      0.0411141      0.0410918
Swedish krona                                   0.076714      0.0768808
Swiss franc                      0.894024                      0.890727       0.890276
Thai baht                        0.022571      0.0224955      0.0225392      0.0225306
Trinidadian dollar                              0.109108
U.A.E. dirham                                   0.200702       0.200539
Uruguayan peso                                 0.0177071      0.0177243
======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

IMF Currency values Special Drawing Rights (SDR)

