WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== June 3, 2025 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 30-May-25 29-May-25 28-May-25 27-May-25 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.102425 0.102683 0.102496 0.102369 Euro 0.835773 0.832725 0.83415 0.836348 Japanese yen 0.0051229 0.0050663 0.0051179 0.0051366 U.K. pound 0.992991 0.994605 0.994575 0.997379 U.S. dollar 0.737078 0.738166 0.737077 0.736481 Algerian dinar 0.0055795 0.0055757 0.0055778 0.0055757 Australian dollar 0.474383 0.473976 0.474383 0.477313 Botswana pula 0.054986 0.0547648 0.0549415 Brazilian real 0.129471 0.130275 Brunei dollar 0.572043 0.570585 0.57151 0.573762 Canadian dollar 0.533109 0.53465 Chilean peso 0.0007863 0.0007851 0.0007859 0.0007849 Czech koruna 0.0335539 0.0334345 0.0334579 Danish krone 0.111834 0.112125 Indian rupee 0.008623 0.0086338 0.0086019 0.0086318 Israeli New Shekel 0.209516 0.210184 0.208214 0.208222 Korean won 0.0005336 0.000537 0.0005387 0.0005395 Kuwaiti dinar 2.40445 2.40286 2.40484 Malaysian ringgit 0.17388 0.174055 0.17343 0.174936 Mauritian rupee 0.0160533 0.0158739 0.0159693 0.0161489 Mexican peso 0.0379937 0.038291 New Zealand dollar 0.439704 0.438434 0.437455 0.44152 Norwegian krone 0.0725698 0.0726879 Omani rial 1.91698 1.91981 1.91698 1.91543 Peruvian sol 0.20352 0.202549 Philippine peso 0.0133054 0.0133235 Polish zloty 0.19636 0.196383 0.196785 0.196762 Qatari riyal 0.202793 0.202494 0.20233 Russian ruble 0.0093755 0.0092593 0.0092502 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.196844 0.196554 0.196395 Singapore dollar 0.572043 0.570585 0.57151 0.573762 South African rand 0.0413014 0.0410937 0.0411141 0.0410918 Swedish krona 0.076714 0.0768808 Swiss franc 0.894024 0.890727 0.890276 Thai baht 0.022571 0.0224955 0.0225392 0.0225306 Trinidadian dollar 0.109108 U.A.E. dirham 0.200702 0.200539 Uruguayan peso 0.0177071 0.0177243 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

