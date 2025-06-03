Terrorism case hearing: ATC asks jail authorities marking IK’s attendance via video link

ISLAMABAD: The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Monday ordered jail authorities to ensure Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman Imran Khan's attendance via video link during the next hearing in a terrorism case.

ATC judge Tahir Abbas Sipra adjourned the hearing of the case without proceedings due to the absence of PTI founding chairman.

The court directed jail administration to ensure Khan’s attendance at the next hearing to be held on June 16 in a case registered against him and other PTI leaders at BharaKhau police station.

