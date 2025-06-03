AIRLINK 152.19 Decreased By ▼ -2.29 (-1.48%)
BOP 9.98 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.81%)
CNERGY 7.66 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CPHL 86.09 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.16%)
FCCL 45.97 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.5%)
FFL 16.07 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.32%)
FLYNG 59.34 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (1.52%)
HUBC 140.99 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.22%)
HUMNL 11.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
KEL 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
KOSM 5.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.92%)
MLCF 76.56 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (2.39%)
OGDC 207.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0%)
PACE 5.47 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
PAEL 43.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
PIAHCLA 17.53 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.86%)
PIBTL 8.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 13.99 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.58%)
PPL 163.60 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.13%)
PRL 33.35 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.24%)
PTC 26.40 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (6.75%)
SEARL 89.87 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.54%)
SSGC 36.38 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.03%)
SYM 14.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
TPLP 9.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.39%)
TRG 60.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.08%)
WAVESAPP 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
WTL 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.21%)
YOUW 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.03%)
BR100 12,875 Increased By 118 (0.92%)
BR30 37,675 Increased By 324 (0.87%)
KSE100 119,745 Increased By 867.5 (0.73%)
KSE30 36,389 Increased By 244.5 (0.68%)
Jun 03, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-06-03

Terrorism case hearing: ATC asks jail authorities marking IK’s attendance via video link

Recorder Report Published June 3, 2025 Updated June 3, 2025 07:11am

ISLAMABAD: The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Monday ordered jail authorities to ensure Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman Imran Khan's attendance via video link during the next hearing in a terrorism case.

ATC judge Tahir Abbas Sipra adjourned the hearing of the case without proceedings due to the absence of PTI founding chairman.

The court directed jail administration to ensure Khan’s attendance at the next hearing to be held on June 16 in a case registered against him and other PTI leaders at BharaKhau police station.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

ATC PTI Imran Khan Anti Terrorism Court

Comments

200 characters

Terrorism case hearing: ATC asks jail authorities marking IK’s attendance via video link

Positive momentum at PSX, KSE-100 gains over 900 points

Intra-day update: rupee records marginal gain against US dollar

Attock Cement acquisition: Alpha Cement files PAI as Bestway exits the race

Neem enters logistics space with Leopards Courier Services partnership

Sec 179(4) Customs Act: Power of FBR to grant extension ‘narrower’: SC

Budget FY26: APCC proposes historic Rs4.083trn outlay

Fauji Foundation, KAPCO eye majority stake in Attock Cement

Overseas Pakistanis: Special Facilitation Desks in major cities

Pakistan in serious talks with Russia on steel mills issue

FBR reforms: PM Shehbaz orders 3rd-party validation

Read more stories