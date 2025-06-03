Military standoff with India: CM Murad thanks Turkiye for support

KARACHI: Syed Murad Ali Shah, Chief Minister of Sindh, thanked Turkiye for its support to Pakistan during its recent military standoff with India, he gave his remarks as a chief guest during annual Turkish Traditional Breakfast at Turkiye Consul General official residence.

It was attended by Corp Commander Karachi Lt General Muhammad Avais Dastgir, Rear Admiral Abdul Munib, Rear Admiral Salman Ilyas, Mrs Gulsen Sangu Ms Zekiye Duru Sangu, Timurhan Abay Sangu, Ms Busra Akpolat

Sertan Yuccer, Adem Abdullah Gunes, Muhammet Karatas, Murat Ozmen, Ahmet Murat Sekeralmaz, Ms Nazan Bulun, Ms Gulseven Goktas,

Cem Malyemez, Sohail Tabba, actor Javed Shaikh, ADIG Javed Alam Adho, DIG, Maqsood Memon, Muhammad Atif Hanif, Chief Executive Officer Al Barka Bank, Abdullah Adem GUNES, Regional Director, Pak-Turk Maarif school and elite of town. Chief Minister, rejoiced the tradition, saying the annual event has introduced millions across the globe, including himself, to the palatable Turkish feasts.

Host Consul General of the Republic of Turkiye Cemal Sangu, in his welcome speech said that we gather here to share not just a breakfast, but a tapestry of flavours, a testament to the warmth and generosity that binds and defines our culture of two Countries.

