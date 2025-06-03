AIRLINK 152.19 Decreased By ▼ -2.29 (-1.48%)
Pakistan Print 2025-06-03

CM vows to resolve issues facing overseas Pakistanis

Recorder Report Published June 3, 2025 Updated June 3, 2025 07:27am

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif met MD Overseas Pakistanis Foundation Afzal Bhatti, here on Monday and directed all government departments as well as district administration to take steps to resolve the issues of overseas Pakistanis as soon as possible.

During the meeting, it was decided to appoint focal persons for the overseas Pakistanis in the Chief Minister’s Office, Chief Secretary’s Office and IG’s Office. The focal persons of the Punjab government will play their effective and vibrant role in resolving the issues and problems pertaining to the overseas Pakistanis.

On this occasion, it was agreed to take prompt measures to make the Overseas Pakistanis Commission Punjab active and dynamic. The Chief Minister directed to resolve the issues of overseas Pakistanis on a priority basis.

MD Overseas Pakistanis Foundation Afzaal Bhatti gave a detailed briefing about the issues and matters of overseas Pakistanis belonging to Punjab. He also apprised the CM about the issues of OPF housing societies and schools.

The Chief Minister directed to resolve the problems of Overseas Pakistanis without any delay. She outlined that the current government is taking all possible steps to resolve the problems of Overseas Pakistanis at the earliest.

She said that overseas Pakistanis are the valuable asset of our dear homeland.

MD Overseas Pakistanis Foundation congratulated Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on the success of Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos.

He emphasized that all Overseas Pakistanis stand shoulder to shoulder with the government and the Pakistan Army. He highlighted that the overseas Pakistanis celebrated the glorious victory in the war against India across the globe.

Overseas Pakistanis Maryam Nawaz CM Punjab

