Kibor interbank offered rates
KARACHI: Kibor interbank offered rates on Monday (June 2, 2025).
==========================
KIBOR
==========================
Tenor BID OFFER
==========================
1-Week 10.91 11.41
2-Week 10.89 11.39
1-Month 10.83 11.33
3-Month 10.89 11.14
6-Month 10.93 11.18
9-Month 10.94 11.44
1-Year 10.94 11.44
==========================
Data source: SBP
