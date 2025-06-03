AIRLINK 152.71 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-1.15%)
BOP 9.94 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.4%)
CNERGY 7.67 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
CPHL 86.35 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.47%)
FCCL 45.54 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.55%)
FFL 16.22 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.27%)
FLYNG 59.16 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.21%)
HUBC 140.30 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (0.73%)
HUMNL 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.84%)
KEL 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
KOSM 5.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
MLCF 74.90 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.17%)
OGDC 208.75 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (0.37%)
PACE 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.73%)
PAEL 43.37 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
PIAHCLA 17.51 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.75%)
PIBTL 8.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.35%)
POWER 13.99 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.58%)
PPL 164.75 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (0.83%)
PRL 33.56 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.87%)
PTC 25.92 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (4.81%)
SEARL 89.89 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.56%)
SSGC 36.38 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.03%)
SYM 14.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.2%)
TELE 8.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
TRG 60.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.08%)
WAVESAPP 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.53%)
WTL 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.94%)
YOUW 3.89 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
BR100 12,849 Increased By 92 (0.72%)
BR30 37,563 Increased By 212.2 (0.57%)
KSE100 119,672 Increased By 794.5 (0.67%)
KSE30 36,375 Increased By 230.3 (0.64%)
Jun 03, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-06-03

Kibor interbank offered rates

KARACHI: Kibor interbank offered rates on Monday (June 2, 2025). ========================== KIBOR...
Published 03 Jun, 2025 06:14am

KARACHI: Kibor interbank offered rates on Monday (June 2, 2025).

==========================
           KIBOR
==========================
Tenor        BID     OFFER
==========================
1-Week      10.91    11.41
2-Week      10.89    11.39
1-Month     10.83    11.33
3-Month     10.89    11.14
6-Month     10.93    11.18
9-Month     10.94    11.44
1-Year      10.94    11.44
==========================

Data source: SBP

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

KIBOR KIBOR rate

Comments

200 characters

Kibor interbank offered rates

Positive momentum at PSX, KSE-100 gains 700 points

Intra-day update: rupee records marginal gain against US dollar

FBR reforms: PM Shehbaz orders 3rd-party validation

Sec 179(4) Customs Act: Power of FBR to grant extension ‘narrower’: SC

Budget FY26: APCC proposes historic Rs4.083trn outlay

Fauji Foundation, KAPCO eye majority stake in Attock Cement

Overseas Pakistanis: Special Facilitation Desks in major cities

Tremors in Karachi cause considerable disruptions

Pakistan in serious talks with Russia on steel mills issue

Delegations to project Pakistan’s perspective on Indian aggression

Read more stories