IK asks his party leaders to show resilience

ISLAMABAD: The jailed founding chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan directed his party’s senior leaders on Sunday to show resilience amid mounting pressure, urging those unable to withstand the strain to step aside and allow more determined leaders to take their place.

Sources said that speaking to his legal team from his prison cell he said that any leader, who is fainthearted, lacks courage, or cannot demonstrate the strength to lead should step aside and make way for those who possess the resolve and determination to stand firm in the face of pressure.

No political party in Pakistan’s history has faced the level of oppression inflicted upon PTI, he was quoted as saying. He further said that will personally lead the protest from jail.

He accusing some of his party leaders as being compromisers, and called on the party to prepare for peaceful demonstrations across Pakistan and among overseas communities. He also invited opposition parties to join the protests, aimed at restoring the constitution and challenging the current political

leadership.

He criticised National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, warning that a vote of no-confidence would be tabled against him. He also criticised the role of Chief Election Commissioner Sikander Sultan Raja in February 8, 2024.

They’re coming for our reserved seats. But we won’t flinch, he was quoted as saying.

