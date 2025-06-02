No formal talks for release of IK with federal govt: Saif

PESHAWAR: Advisor to KP CM on Information and Public Relations, Barrister Dr. Muhammad Ali Saif has said that no formal negotiations are underway with the federal government regarding the release of PTI chairman Imran Khan.

He said that during Indian aggression, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) stood united with the Pakistan Army, the nation, and the federal government. He urged the government not to exhibit political arrogance after this major success.

Speaking at the “Meet the Press” event at the Abbottabad Press Club and earlier at a seminar organized by Hajra Hamza Foundation at Jalal Baba Auditorium on World Thalassemia Day, Dr. Saif said that the cases against Imran Khan are baseless and that he is being subjected to injustice. He emphasized that keeping Imran Khan in jail will not break his spirit and that such actions are only increasing PTI’s popularity. He challenged the government to release Imran Khan and face him politically, stating that the federal government has no legal or constitutional authority to make decisions. He confirmed that some individuals are attempting to mediate a resolution, but warned that political instability in the country threatens both the economy and national security.

During the Thalassemia seminar, Maj. Gen Abid Latif Khan (retd) highlighted the role and efforts of the foundation.

At the “Meet the Press” event, President of Abbottabad Press Club Sardar Naveed Alam, General Secretary Raja Munir Khan, and President of Abbottabad Union of Journalists Atif Qayum raised demand for fund for a media colony, issuance of accreditation cards for journalists, medical funds, and inclusion of Abbottabad journalists in informational tours and training workshops.

Regarding the media colony for the journalists of Abbottabad, Dr. Saif said that the Chief Minister has been approached and efforts will be made to resolve the matter within the current fiscal year. He also assured support in resolving other issues faced by journalists.

Dr. Saif described the federal government’s tactics as signs of fear and stated that Imran Khan will not enter into talks for personal gain but is willing to accept any condition for the sake of Pakistan. He criticized the federal government for turning Islamabad into a city of containers in response to PTI’s protest movement and for targeting unarmed workers instead of competing politically.

He condemned violence against journalists in Punjab and the suppression of dissent. Dr. Saif revealed that Imran Khan would soon announce the next phase of the protest movement and emphasized that internal party differences should not be aired in the media.

On the health front, Dr. Saif noted that the provincial government has included treatment for thalassemia in the Sehat Card program, and bone marrow transplants will now also be covered at the government’s expense.

Earlier, President of Abbottabad Press Club Sardar Naveed Alam presented the PC-1 file for the media colony to the provincial advisor and reiterated the demand for special funding.

Commemorative shields were presented to Barrister Dr. Muhammad Ali Saif and officers of Information Department by the Abbottabad Press Club and Abbottabad Union of Journalists.

