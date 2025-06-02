AIRLINK 156.52 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.26%)
BOP 9.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
CNERGY 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
CPHL 87.05 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.99%)
FCCL 46.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
FFL 16.17 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.95%)
FLYNG 60.22 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.52%)
HUBC 141.13 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.07%)
HUMNL 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.42%)
KEL 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.94%)
KOSM 5.35 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.75%)
MLCF 76.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.68 (-2.16%)
OGDC 211.97 Increased By ▲ 2.48 (1.18%)
PACE 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.27%)
PAEL 43.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.52%)
PIAHCLA 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.69%)
PIBTL 8.62 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.5%)
POWER 14.04 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.43%)
PPL 168.70 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (1.41%)
PRL 33.95 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.83%)
PTC 25.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.87%)
SEARL 90.60 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (1.79%)
SSGC 36.32 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.69%)
SYM 15.02 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.81%)
TELE 7.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
TPLP 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.28%)
TRG 61.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.11%)
WAVESAPP 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.75%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.73%)
YOUW 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.3%)
BR100 12,931 Increased By 77.3 (0.6%)
BR30 38,038 Increased By 311.6 (0.83%)
KSE100 120,351 Increased By 659.9 (0.55%)
KSE30 36,648 Increased By 193.9 (0.53%)
Jun 02, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-06-02

No formal talks for release of IK with federal govt: Saif

Recorder Report Published 02 Jun, 2025 06:12am

PESHAWAR: Advisor to KP CM on Information and Public Relations, Barrister Dr. Muhammad Ali Saif has said that no formal negotiations are underway with the federal government regarding the release of PTI chairman Imran Khan.

He said that during Indian aggression, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) stood united with the Pakistan Army, the nation, and the federal government. He urged the government not to exhibit political arrogance after this major success.

Speaking at the “Meet the Press” event at the Abbottabad Press Club and earlier at a seminar organized by Hajra Hamza Foundation at Jalal Baba Auditorium on World Thalassemia Day, Dr. Saif said that the cases against Imran Khan are baseless and that he is being subjected to injustice. He emphasized that keeping Imran Khan in jail will not break his spirit and that such actions are only increasing PTI’s popularity. He challenged the government to release Imran Khan and face him politically, stating that the federal government has no legal or constitutional authority to make decisions. He confirmed that some individuals are attempting to mediate a resolution, but warned that political instability in the country threatens both the economy and national security.

During the Thalassemia seminar, Maj. Gen Abid Latif Khan (retd) highlighted the role and efforts of the foundation.

At the “Meet the Press” event, President of Abbottabad Press Club Sardar Naveed Alam, General Secretary Raja Munir Khan, and President of Abbottabad Union of Journalists Atif Qayum raised demand for fund for a media colony, issuance of accreditation cards for journalists, medical funds, and inclusion of Abbottabad journalists in informational tours and training workshops.

Regarding the media colony for the journalists of Abbottabad, Dr. Saif said that the Chief Minister has been approached and efforts will be made to resolve the matter within the current fiscal year. He also assured support in resolving other issues faced by journalists.

Dr. Saif described the federal government’s tactics as signs of fear and stated that Imran Khan will not enter into talks for personal gain but is willing to accept any condition for the sake of Pakistan. He criticized the federal government for turning Islamabad into a city of containers in response to PTI’s protest movement and for targeting unarmed workers instead of competing politically.

He condemned violence against journalists in Punjab and the suppression of dissent. Dr. Saif revealed that Imran Khan would soon announce the next phase of the protest movement and emphasized that internal party differences should not be aired in the media.

On the health front, Dr. Saif noted that the provincial government has included treatment for thalassemia in the Sehat Card program, and bone marrow transplants will now also be covered at the government’s expense.

Earlier, President of Abbottabad Press Club Sardar Naveed Alam presented the PC-1 file for the media colony to the provincial advisor and reiterated the demand for special funding.

Commemorative shields were presented to Barrister Dr. Muhammad Ali Saif and officers of Information Department by the Abbottabad Press Club and Abbottabad Union of Journalists.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

PTI PTI’ Dr. Muhammad Ali Saif Barrister Dr. Muhammad Ali Saif

Comments

200 characters

No formal talks for release of IK with federal govt: Saif

Optimism continues, KSE-100 crosses 120,000 level

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Budget 26: Govt looking to boost export of ‘made in Pakistan’ mobile phones, say assemblers

FBR may impose 18pc ST on locally-manufactured cars

Power sector debt: Govt secures historic Rs1.275trn loan deal from banks

Pakistan Refinery receives EPCF bids for major expansion

July-May (2024-25): FBR tobacco revenue hits Rs240bn, set to exceed Rs 285bn

Qawi Naseer takes helm at Haleon Pakistan as CEO

Pakistan, Afghanistan push ahead with UAP rail project

Sindh farmers ask FBR to reduce duty on tractors

Read more stories