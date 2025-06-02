Punjab CM urges youths to serve, respect, and obey their parents

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has paid glowing tribute to the unconditional love, sacrifices, and unwavering support of parents, calling them “a cool shade in the harsh sunlight of life.”

In her message on Global Day for Parents, the CM described parental love as the most valuable asset in her life, saying, “The selfless love of parents is a blessing that shapes our character and supports us through every phase of life. Their obedience is not just a moral obligation but a command from Allah Almighty, a Sunnah of the Holy Prophet (PBUH), and a cornerstone of our Eastern cultural values.”

Highlighting the irreplaceable role of parents in a child’s life, the CM said that a home without parents is just a structure of bricks, but their presence transforms even the simplest space into a paradise. Parents are the foundation of every success in their children’s lives.

Reflecting on her own journey, she added, “Whatever I have achieved today is the result of the prayers, guidance, and upbringing of my loving parents. I consider it an honour to serve and obey them.”

CM Maryam Nawaz urged the public to uphold the values of respect, care, and obedience toward parents, and to treat their service as a sacred responsibility. She stressed that nurturing strong family bonds is essential for a compassionate and balanced society. “May Allah Almighty keep the shadow of parents intact over all children” she prayed.

The CM honoured the children who lost their parents in service to the nation. “Let us also remember those whose parents sacrificed their lives for the security and sovereignty of Pakistan. I pay tribute to the brave parents whose children embraced martyrdom while defending our beloved homeland.” She encouraged people to cherish and care for their parents not only on this special day but every day, recognizing them as an unmatched blessing and a guiding force in life.

