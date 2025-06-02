AIRLINK 156.52 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.26%)
Pakistan Print 2025-06-02

UAF, Malaysian varsity sign MoU

Press Release Published June 2, 2025 Updated June 2, 2025 07:21am

FAISALABAD: University Sultan Zainal Abidin (UNISZA) Malaysia and University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen the academic and research ties.

Eight-member delegation from the Malaysian university visited UAF to explore R&D collaborations with UAF. The delegation led by Dr Nornasuha BintYusoff, called on the UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zulfiqar Ali.

The VC said that the collaboration will help learn from each other’s experiences and to address common challenges. He said that Malaysia was proving its mettle in terms of industrial development and education across the globe. He added ties with the Malaysian university would bring tangible results to excel in the field of education and research.

He said UAF, in collaboration with Malaysian High Commission, Islamabad is used to frequently hold seminars invariably every year to explore new Research and Development (R&D) and business opportunities between the two brotherly countries.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

