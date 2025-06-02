AIRLINK 156.68 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.36%)
BOP 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
CNERGY 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
CPHL 87.15 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.1%)
FCCL 46.17 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.13%)
FFL 16.20 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.14%)
FLYNG 60.50 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.98%)
HUBC 141.10 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (1.05%)
HUMNL 12.09 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.17%)
KEL 5.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.75%)
KOSM 5.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
MLCF 76.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-2.03%)
OGDC 211.35 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (0.89%)
PACE 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.73%)
PAEL 43.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.34%)
PIAHCLA 17.51 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.75%)
PIBTL 8.61 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.38%)
POWER 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
PPL 168.25 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (1.14%)
PRL 34.00 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.98%)
PTC 25.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.3%)
SEARL 90.44 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (1.61%)
SSGC 36.28 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.58%)
SYM 15.04 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.94%)
TELE 7.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
TPLP 9.49 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.17%)
TRG 61.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.11%)
WAVESAPP 9.68 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.54%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.73%)
YOUW 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
BR100 12,939 Increased By 85.9 (0.67%)
BR30 38,045 Increased By 318.5 (0.84%)
KSE100 120,322 Increased By 631.2 (0.53%)
KSE30 36,638 Increased By 183.8 (0.5%)
Jun 02, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2025-06-02

Poland votes in tight presidential race between pro-EU and nationalist visions

Reuters Published 02 Jun, 2025 06:12am

WARSAW: Poland was voting on Sunday in a tight presidential election that will determine whether the country cements its place in the mainstream of the European Union or turns toward Donald Trump-style nationalism.

Both Rafal Trzaskowski of ruling centrists Civic Coalition (KO) and his rival Karol Nawrocki, backed by nationalists Law and Justice (PiS), are hoping to mobilize their supporters and clinch the race. Trzaskowski had a narrow lead in pre-election opinion polls, but the difference was within the margin of error.

Voting was due to end at 9 p.m. (1900 GMT), with exit polls published soon afterwards. The electoral commission says it hopes final results will be announced on Monday morning or early afternoon.

Parliament holds most power in Poland, but the president can veto legislation, so the vote is being watched closely in neighbouring Ukraine, as well as in Russia, the US and across the EU.

Both candidates agree on the need to spend heavily on defence, as US President Trump is demanding from Europe, and to continue supporting Ukraine in its fight against Russia’s three-year-old invasion.

But while Trzaskowski sees Ukraine’s future membership of NATO as essential for Poland’s security, Nawrocki has recently said he would not ratify it as president as this could draw the alliance into a war with Russia.

Trzaskowski says strong relations with both Brussels and Washington are essential for Poland’s security, but Nawrocki, who met Trump in the White House in May, prioritises relations with the United States.

Turnout stood at 24.8% at noon, the head of the electoral commission, Sylwester Marciniak, told reporters on Sunday. That compared with 24.7% at the same stage of voting in the second round of the presidential election in 2020, when final turnout was at 68.2%.

“The most important thing is foreign policy,” said IT specialist Robert Kepczynski, 53, who was voting in Warsaw. “We can’t look both ways, to the US and the EU - and looking only to the US for help is short-sighted.”

Economist Maria Luczynska, 73, said that going to vote made her emotional. “(The election) is important because this is how we decide our future. What country my daughter, my grandchildren will live in.”

If Nawrocki wins, he is likely to follow a similar path to outgoing President Andrzej Duda, a PiS ally who has used his veto power to block the government’s efforts to undo the previous PiS administration’s judicial reforms, which the EU says undermined the independence of the courts.

Coming around a year and a half since Prime Minister Donald Tusk took office, the vote provides the toughest test yet of support for his broad coalition government, with Nawrocki presenting the ballot as a referendum on its actions.

In 2023, huge queues outside polling stations in large cities forced some to stay open later than planned. Analysts said that high participation by younger, liberal, urban Poles was crucial in securing a majority for Tusk.

Trzaskowski is hoping that such scenes will be repeated on Sunday.

“Encourage everyone, so that as many Poles as possible vote in the presidential election,” he told a rally in Wloclawek, central Poland, on Friday.

Donald Trump Poland pro EU

Comments

200 characters

Poland votes in tight presidential race between pro-EU and nationalist visions

Optimism continues, KSE-100 crosses 120,000 level

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Budget 26: Govt looking to boost export of ‘made in Pakistan’ mobile phones, say assemblers

FBR may impose 18pc ST on locally-manufactured cars

Power sector debt: Govt secures historic Rs1.275trn loan deal from banks

Pakistan Refinery receives EPCF bids for major expansion

July-May (2024-25): FBR tobacco revenue hits Rs240bn, set to exceed Rs 285bn

Qawi Naseer takes helm at Haleon Pakistan as CEO

Pakistan, Afghanistan push ahead with UAP rail project

Sindh farmers ask FBR to reduce duty on tractors

Read more stories