Implementation of JJS Act, 2018: LHC seeks replies from federal ministry, prosecution dept

Recorder Report Published 30 May, 2025 06:03am

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Thursday sought replies from the federal law ministry and the Punjab prosecution department on a petition by two bar members seeking implementation of the Juvenile Justice System (JJS) Act, 2018.

The petitioners’ counsel informed the court that both the respondents failed to furnish their replies despite a previous direction. He said the replies of both respondents were critical for the implementation of the juvenile justice law in its letter and spirit. The court issued directions to the respondents accordingly for submission of their replies by the next hearing.

The petition stated that sections 4, 10 and 20 of the JJS Act provide for the establishment of juvenile designated courts, maintenance of juvenile justice committees, observation homes and rehabilitation centers for the reception of juveniles including separate centers for females. It said the government so far failed to implement the Act fully. It asked the court to order the establishment of separate jails, barracks, and rehabilitation centers for juvenile female prisoners.

LHC JJS Juvenile Justice System

