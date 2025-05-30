Violation of Section 144 case against IK: ATC records statements of two prosecution witnesses

ISLAMABAD: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Thursday recorded the statements of two prosecution witnesses in a case registered against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman Imran Khan and other leaders in connection with the violation of Section 144.

ATC judge Tahir Abbas Sipra, while hearing the case, recorded the statements of two prosecution witnesses.

PTI leaders, Faisal Javed, Wasiq Qayyum, former PTI leader Aamir Kiyani and others had been nominated in the case registered at the Industrial Area police station related to the PTI protest at Faizabad, following the PTI founding chairman Imran Khan’s disqualification.

