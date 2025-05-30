Nawaz Sharif Centre of Excellence: CM launches enrolment drive

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif has formally launched the enrolment campaign in Pakistan’s first state-of-the-art ‘Nawaz Sharif Centre of Excellence for Early Childhood Education’.

The centre has introduced excellent arrangements, colourful classrooms, a wonderful environment and modern teaching methods from all private institutions. The Chief Minister formally launched the ‘Nawaz Sharif Centre of Excellence for Early Childhood Education’ by ringing the pre-school bell.

In the enrolment campaign, Muhammad Yousuf, younger son of Provincial Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat, is among the first to enroll in the Center for Early Childhood Education. Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat became the first provincial minister to get his child admitted to a government school.

The Chief Minister also unveiled official uniform of the ‘Nawaz Sharif Centre of Excellence for Early Childhood Education’. She visited the Nawaz Sharif Centre of Excellence for Early Childhood Education and interacted with young children and their parents.

The parents appreciated Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif for establishing the Early Childhood Education Centre and acknowledged that there is no other institution like the Early Childhood Education Centre in Pakistan, where young children can get free education.

The Chief Minister had pictures with the parents and their children. She also inspected each and every classroom, art and drawing room.

The CM also inspected gym, swimming pool and directed the gym and swimming pool trainers to ensure safety of the children. She went to every classroom and presented gifts to the children. She also sang traffic signal song with the children, went to the classroom and sat on the carpet with the children.

She expressed her affection to a little child. She also inquired the name and ages of children. When the little child wrote his name and showed to the Chief Minister, she appreciated and expressed her affection to him. A student expressed her happiness after seeing and meeting the Chief Minister. The Chief Minister inspected washrooms for children and directed to maintain cleanliness.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025