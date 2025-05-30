Markets Print 2025-05-30
Kibor interbank offered rates
KARACHI: Kibor interbank offered rates on Thursday (May 29, 2025). ========================== KIBOR...
KARACHI: Kibor interbank offered rates on Thursday (May 29, 2025).
==========================
KIBOR
==========================
Tenor BID OFFER
==========================
1-Week 10.94 11.44
2-Week 10.95 11.45
1-Month 10.95 11.45
3-Month 11.00 11.25
6-Month 10.97 11.22
9-Month 11.01 11.51
1-Year 11.01 11.51
==========================
Data source: SBP
Copyright Business Recorder, 2025
Comments