PM Shehbaz arrives in Tajikistan for key bilateral talks

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has arrived in Tajikistan’s capital, Dushanbe, on a two-day official visit aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation and addressing regional challenges, according to a statement from the prime minister’s office.

Upon landing at Dushanbe Airport, the Prime Minister was warmly received by Tajik Prime Minister Kokhir Rasulzoda, Deputy Foreign Minister Sharifzoda Farrukh Homiddin, Tajik Ambassador to Pakistan Yusuf Sharifzoda, and Pakistan’s Ambassador to Tajikistan Muhammad Saeed Sarwar.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar and Special Assistant to the PM Syed Tariq Fatemi accompanied the Prime Minister.

During his visit, PM Shehbaz Sharif will hold high-level talks with Tajik President Emomali Rahmon to discuss enhanced cooperation across multiple sectors.

The Prime Minister is also expected to express gratitude for Tajikistan’s “strong support” for Pakistan amid recent tensions between Pakistan and India in South Asia.

The Prime Minister will also participate in a high-level international conference in Dushanbe focused on glacier preservation.

In his address, he will highlight “the impacts of climate change on Pakistan” and reaffirm the country’s “unwavering commitment to environmental protection and glacier conservation.”

The visit underscores Pakistan’s diplomatic engagement with Central Asia and its leadership in global climate advocacy.